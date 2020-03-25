Sterling Pharmacy announced new efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to keep its communities and employees safe. Effective March 19, 2020, all Sterling Pharmacy locations will be closed to the general public. The pharmacies will remain open and continue to fill prescriptions, but patients will need to receive their orders via curbside pick-up, free home delivery, or free mail delivery.
“We are taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously, and we believe these sensible measures will allow us to continue to serve our communities in the safest way possible,” said Sam Ewing, president of Sterling Pharmacy. “These changes will encourage patients to practice social distancing and help keep our employees and colleagues in the healthcare system healthy through this difficult time.”
Delivery drivers will be added to ensure all patients have access to their prescriptions. Sterling is asking patients to call the pharmacy for prescription needs but strongly encourages patients to order online at YourSterlingPharmacy.com.
“We will do everything we can to continue providing prescriptions in a timely manner, and we ask patients for their patience while we transition to this new way of operating,” said Ewing. “Supporting and encouraging social distancing is the appropriate thing to do. We believe this is the most effective way to continue to serve our communities.”
No end date is set on the new efforts. Sterling will continue to assess the situation.
