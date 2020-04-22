By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If there’s one more thing that’s sorely missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be baseball, softball, golf, track and clay target events.
But spring coaches are hoping their athletes are staying positive and finding ways to work out or get outside on their own.
There’s still hope that teams will get to play at least some of their games, as the Minnesota State High School League has not yet cancelled the events, only “suspended” them until May 4, Caledonia Athletic Director Scott Sorenson said.
“We as a conference are waiting to hear from the state until we start rescheduling games and events,” he said. “We are hopeful that we will start playing a lot of games in May.”
There’s also a chance to play this summer, as the Caledonia girls coaches put together a summer schedule. Hopefully, athletes will be able to participate in each of their chosen sports and the schedule will help them not feel overwhelmed, Sorenson said.
He added it was “heartwrenching” to see the effort Caledonia student-athletes put into their sports and then not being able to spend time with friends and teammates playing the sport they love.
“Being a coach and parent of student/athletes who have had their seasons cut short or suspended to this point, my heart breaks for them as I know how much it means to them,” Sorenson said.
Additionally, fine arts activities including band, choir, theatre and robotics have also had cancelled or suspended events, leading to kids not being able to showcase their efforts.
Sorenson encouraged kids to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and work on their individual skills.
“When we are able get back on the stage, court or field you will be ready to go,” he said. “We REALLY miss not seeing our students perform their skills and can’t wait to get them back!”
Baseball coach Brad Augedahl echoed those sentiments and said he misses interacting with his players.
“Games are always fun, but it’s the camaraderie at practice that the kids have with each other,” he said.
Augedahl also helps out the junior high baseball team, which gives him a chance to meet younger baseball players who will eventually play on his varsity team.
Though the baseball season might be shortened this year, Augedahl said he’s looking forward to the Legion’s summer team in June.
Golf coach Jeremy Leis said he and his golfers were able to practice before the stay-at-home order was put in place, but since then, the golf course hasn’t seen any student golfers.
He was pleased with the way the high school league was handling the stay-at-home order, and hoped the kids might be able to have a season that extends into the summer.
“I’ve had kids playing for a long time. They’re a fun group of kids,” he said. “I had some seniors coming out for the first time, kids that played baseball and switched to golf, or not done a spring sport yet. They were really looking forward to it and learning something new. Now they’re getting that taken away from them.”
Leis advised kids to be creative, keep their minds active and stay positive. He added the new club house is over 60% done and he’s excited for the project to be complete.
“It’s a tremendously good thing for the community,” he said. “We’ll have services for our community that we’ve never been really totally able to provide.”
