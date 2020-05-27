By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Spring Grove took a big step forward at its city council meeting on May 19, concerning summer activities.
With carefully planned steps and procedures, the city plans to allow Music in the Park, a delayed Swim Center opening and limited summer rec programs.
The Music in the Park committee presented the city with three options: hold the event with food service, hold the event without food service or cancel the season.
Committee member Kathy Rosendahl said there are still musicians interested in playing, and asked about how to enforce social distancing in the park. Mayor Sarah Schroeder suggested volunteers to help enforce it.
No tables or benches will be placed in the park until city parks are allowed to fully open. People are welcome to bring their own seating or blankets or listen from their vehicles.
Food service will also not be available, and there will be a good distance between musicians and the audience.
“We have to trust our community to make smart decisions,” council member Chad Rohland said.
After a lengthy discussion, the council approved a motion to allow Music in the Park start June 17 with no food service, social distancing strictly enforced, no benches or tables placed in the park yet (bring your own chairs or blanket), no rain location and as long as there is no executive order barring the event.
Another decision by the council will have residents and visitors soon see signs advising cleaning schedules at public restrooms and “This playground is not sanitized” at Trollskogen and the Fest Building playground. Bathrooms will likely be cleaned at least two times a day. Once those signs are posted around town, then parks can open.
Social distancing is still encouraged at parks, the tennis and basketball courts, along with no gatherings over 10 people, the council said.
As for the Swim Center, the council decided on a delayed opening of June 15 in order to allow time for maintenance jobs.
On the maintenance side, City Administrator Julie Amundson relayed the results of a walk-around she and Public Utilities employee Jon Sylling did. A laundry list of patching tiles, fixing a leak, diving board replacement, umbrella replacement, removing the blue cushions near the zero-depth area and other regular maintenance items were presented to the council.
The council agreed to move $2,500 originally budgeted for new lawn furniture to maintenance costs. With the later opening date, the council hoped the maintenance could be done.
“We want to open as effectively as possible,” Council member Scott Solberg said. “Open it well instead of waiting for everybody to come. Spit polish this place and do it right.”
The Center for Disease and Control (CDC) put out a long list of recommendations for swimming pools, Amundson relayed. A few of the recommendations were requiring everyone to wear facemasks while not in the water, disinfecting any surface that is shared, cleaning furniture, staggering community spaces, having one designated point of contact for COVID-19 information, avoiding groups, staggering drop off and pick up times, among other recommendations.
Solberg suggested appointing someone to walk around and clean surfaces such as swim ladders. He also noted it was not the pool water itself that was worrying, it was shared surfaces. Due to that fact, slides and features may not be open right away.
Other suggestions included changing normal swim hours to 2-3 hours per day per group, reducing the price to accommodate those hours, no non-local residents (Spring Grove and surrounding townships only), everyone signing in and out, answering screening questions and only pre-wrapped food items sold at the concession stand.
As for swimming lessons, private lessons of two people will be available, and water aerobics may still take place. The nearly 250 capacity of the pool would be significantly reduced. Council liaisons were asked to meet with city staff and pool staff in order to get a plan in place.
People who had purchased season passes can either be refunded or move their pass to 2021 by contacting City Hall staff.
The council passed the motion to allow the pool to tentatively open June 15 after repairs have been made and no changes in state government ruling. No chairs or other pool furniture will be placed, no slides and no diving board and concessions were restricted to pre-packaged goods. This is also subject to change.
“Let’s get it open for a swimming purpose. It’s just a swimming pool at this point,” Rohland said. “Delaying two weeks is better than saying two months.”
The council also approved the hiring of Swim Center employees.
Finally, a limited summer rec sports program looks to start in June. Chris Strinmoen said baseball and softball would be the easiest way to keep distances between kids, as those sports are lower contact than basketball or football.
Small practices of 10 or less would be allowed to take place and those groups of 10 would remain the same all summer. Teams would not play games against other towns or travel outside of town. Potentially “in-house games” might be played. No kids would be in the dugouts.
As for safety precautions, Strinmoen said he has enough equipment where each group of 10 would be able to use a different set of equipment and keep using that set throughout the summer. At the end of each day, everything would get disinfected. Kids would also be welcome to bring their own bats.
If another group of kids is waiting to use the field, they have to stay behind the fence and also not touch the fence. A cleaning schedule will be posted at the field’s bathrooms.
The council also voted to donate $2,500 toward a new batting cage at the field as well.
The final motion was allowing softball and baseball summer rec programs to go on with a limit of 10 or less players per team and no traveling unless the governor’s orders change.
On the non-sports side of summer rec, the council voted to increase that budget to $1,000 in order to allow for more supplies to be purchased. Options for nonsports activities were not yet announced.
Sub division opportunity
The council approved a waiver of a sub division permit by Josh Myhre. Typically, a permit is needed to start a sub division, but Amundson said the process was done out of order by the city. The motion approves a document drawn up by the city’s attorney to allow the process to continue.
Josh Myhre plans to build a sub division off Maple Drive in order to build patio homes, which are similar to twin homes, but there is no shared wall.
Spring Grove’s recent housing study showed there was a strong need and interest for those types of homes. Realtor Stephanie Gulbranson told the council the sub division would have “great tax potential” and it would be a “huge increase in taxes for the county.”
Myhre also wanted to create a nature area on an unbuildable lot in that sub division. In it, he would plant native grasses and seeds, but the council requested a proposal, list of plants and map of where they would be planted before they granted that request.
Other news
The council approved a storage building permit at 100 1st St. NW at Ellingson Elevator, where a new building would take the place of the previous building that was demolished.
They also approved a public hearing at the next meeting for a conditional use permit (CUP) for Red’s IGA to install a brew pub, “Fat Pat’s Brew Pub and BBQ.”
The council tabled the decision to chose an official newspaper to allow time to weigh the benefits of The Caledonia Argus or the Fillmore County Journal.
RockFilter Distillery will now have the option to stay open until 1 a.m., thanks to a conditional use permit approved by the council. No complaints were heard. This approval only changes the hours, as the distillery cannot sell off-sale after 10 p.m. and can still only sell 375ml bottles. Most likely, the distillery would only stay open until 1 a.m. for special occasions like Syttende Mai.
Finally, the council approved the design and color for the lettering on the new water tower. Rosmaling is included with the design.
