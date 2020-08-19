By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With the help of a disaster relief grant, the Caledonia Rotary Club was able to provide some much-needed relief for local families and students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotarians helped complete the grant application and met with Caledonia Public Schools officials including Food Service Director Rita McCormick, Business Manager Barb Meyer and Superintendent Craig Ihrke to set up the purchase and distribution of milk.
“The focus of Rotary is on service, above self,” member Nancy Runningen said. “We wanted to do something to help support the community from the Caledonia area during the pandemic.”
Once the grant amount was received from Rotary International, a total of 185 half gallons of milk were purchased by the Rotary Club and distributed through the school’s summer meals program.
McCormick said the summer food service program did see an increase in participants this year due to families still being affected by the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and unemployment were the main factors.
Families were able to pick up meals in Caledonia, Brownsville, Eitzen and Freeburg, as a waiver said meals did not have to be eaten where they were served this year, she added.
“Families really appreciated the availability and access in the local communities that are served by our school district,” McCormick said. “We appreciate the help from Schmitz Bus Company in delivery meals through these past months.”
Meals were distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and were free for children up to 18 years of age.
Rotary members were also responsible for purchasing $300 worth of gift cards from local food-related businesses such as the Caledonia Bakery, Kwik Trip and Quillin’s Grocery Store.
Those gift cards will be distributed to community families who use the Houston County Food Shelf.
The gift cards were purchased as a “script” from St. Mary’s Catholic Church and each “script” that is sold returns a percentage to the church to use for the school, the club reported to the Argus.
In turn, the Rotary Club was able to designate the tuition assistance fund as the recipient of the “script” proceeds.
“We chose to buy the gift cards this way because we felt we were not only helping the businesses but families in need of tuition assistance,” the club reported to the Argus. A total of 30 gift cards were purchased.
To contact the Rotary Club, email adress6126@gmail.com or nrunning1@gmail.com.
