By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In a virtual press conference on April 23, Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston) and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told members of the media they were working to protect Minnesota businesses from major tax hikes due to the loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.
On the federal level, the loans businesses receive are 100% forgivable if businesses meet certain criteria and not as taxable income. However, the Minnesota tax code treats forgivable loans as taxable income, which would result in major tax hikes for businesses who receive the loan.
Davids and Daudt were in the process of speaking with other Minnesota caucuses and the governor’s office to ensure businesses would not be hit with a large tax bill.
“Businesses simply don’t have that money available right now,” Davids said.
Daudt added 75% of the loans should be used for payroll and keeping Minnesotans in work. The other 25% should be used for rent, utilities and other expenses.
“It’s a lifeline to keep businesses operating,” Daudt said.
So far, Minnesota has received about $7.9 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The Minnesota legislature went into session on April 28 and both Davids and Daudt hoped the legislature would move on the issue. Daudt added Gov. Walz was aware of the issue and believed he would support it, as he conveyed it was not the governor’s “intent to have this be taxable income.”
This is not the first time where Minnesota has temporarily stopped forgivable loans from being taxable income, he added. About four years ago, the legislature took similar action to prevent tax hikes to homeowners who had a portion of their mortgage forgiven.
On reopening businesses and getting the economy going again in Minnesota, Daudt said he encouraged the governor to allow businesses to open when they can do it safely.
As for the protests at the Governor’s mansion last week, Daudt said he understands people want to “get this over with.”
“I certainly understand and appreciate they want to get this over with as quickly as possible,” he said. “Everyone understands we need to keep Minnesotans safe. We’ve seen data that can do both ... open businesses and keep Minnesota safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.