By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
COVID-19 infections are showing an alarming rate of increase across Minnesota, local public health officials reported last week.
The upper Midwest, the State of Minnesota, and Houston County have “all seen a pretty significant surge in COVID cases,” Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa told Houston County commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 27. At that time, Houston County had a cumulative total of 212 confirmed COVID cases, and two deaths from the disease.
“I think the thing that has people concerned is not just an increase in numbers, because we’re also seeing an increase in testing, but it’s an increase in the positivity rate of those tests,” Pugleasa noted. “We’re definitely seeing that in Houston County, maybe not as dramatic as in some other counties, but we’re definitely seeing more activity... than we have probably for the whole period of this event.”
Colder weather is moving people indoors in tighter proximity to others, the director noted. And the upcoming holiday season also has people concerned about an increase in cases. “We will be adjusting some of our messaging to highlight some of those things,” Pugleasa added.
Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre also said, “We’ve seen an increase. If we have six, seven, or eight (new) cases a day in a county of our size, it impacts the number for us. So we’re doing our best to track those, and Audrey (Staggemeyer) has been able to move some cases out (of the system) that aren’t ours, so we’ll take that any day. Those numbers, even they might be small to others, make a difference here... and might impact our learning model with our schools.”
Tracking all of those cases to provide contact tracing can become a little overwhelming, she added.
“The health of our community is really important, that’s why we’re here. So we will do our best to do our role and track that and do our case investigations to try to minimize the spread here in our county, and hopefully our schools can stay in session.”
“I think there’s a lot of COVID weariness in our community and certainly with our staff,” Pugleasa stated. “With that said, I couldn’t be more proud of the people who are doing this work... They are not some bureaucrats in St. Paul or Washington. They’re your friends and neighbors, they’re your family members, they sit next to you in church, their kids go to school with our kids. They have been working tirelessly for months and months...”
“Our stance has always been that figuring out where it has been or where there’s positive cases is at cross purposes with the larger public health message that COVID is spreading through community transmission. That is the case in Houston County, it’s the case across Minnesota.
“I have absolutely no doubt that John and his staff are trying to stay on top of this,” Commissioner Jack Miller said. “However, the fact that after touting the wearing of masks and washing of hands for months, and it continues to surge, tells me that people aren’t complying. It kind of makes me think of telling your seven-year-old to make his bed every morning - and he doesn’t do it.
“I don’t know what the answer is, if we the state, we the county, we the municipalities don’t have any enforcement, because obviously, asking people to do it (isn’t working). I observe it during the few times I go out, every single time. I found out yesterday that if you say anything, you’re going to get met with belligerence. I don’t know what the answer is.”
“I don’t know either, commissioner,” Pugleasa replied. “It’s surprising to me because when you see reputable sources saying that significant numbers of people would be prevented from getting COVID and prevented from dying from the disease, that doesn’t seem to move certain people... It isn’t a matter of having every single person taking every single precaution. It’s a matter of having enough people doing it. I see it as a civic responsibility to our neighbors and our friends and our family... I believe that it’s based on scientific fact, and it’s in the best interest of the greater good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.