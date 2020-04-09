By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Outdoor activities, such as hiking, hunting, fishing or bird watching, are still permitted under Minnesota’s stay at home order, conservation officer Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) reports.
“It’s a way of life here, but as long as people practice social distancing, we want them to continue to have access to outdoor activities,” he said last week. “There’s no doubt we’re having to make sacrifices, giving up certain comforts and privileges for the greater good. But currently, those pursuits are not one of them as long as we’re smart about it. As long as we’re practicing those social distancing principles, we can still enjoy those activities.
“With turkey hunting coming up, and good fishing on the river and creeks, let’s stay out there and do it as long as we’re safe about it.
Maintaining a “bubble” of at least six feet is essential, Ramaker said. That could be difficult in a turkey blind, or even in a small fishing boat. In some places, even fishing from the bank may get crowded. And just because you are outside, don’t assume that makes closer contact safe.
“When it comes to fishing or any other activity that you’re going to be sharing with someone else... make sure they are practicing the same social distancing you are,” Ramaker added.
And for boaters, it’s always a good idea to watch where you are going, whether there is a health emergency in effect or not. On March 21st an angler drowned when the boat he was fishing from came too close to a spillway on the Mississippi River near Guttenberg, Iowa.
“In every dam there are closed areas both above and below...” Ramaker stated. “Those closed areas are clearly marked on either side of the dam. All that you have to do is draw a lie between the marker on the Minnesota side (on the river in Houston County) and the marker on the other side. Anything beyond that is within the closed area... There’s no ambiguity about it. Those areas are closed all the time and they’re always dangerous. Maybe there’s some fish up there and it’s tempting, but lets look at the big picture and what could happen.”
The pandemic has changed plenty, but the usual duties of conservation officers continue. “We are still out patrolling,” Ramaker reported. “We’ve modified our techniques as all law enforcement has as far as social contact. We’re still out checking licenses, but we’ll likely not ask for you to hand that to us. We can check that from a safe distance so we’re not putting ourselves and anglers at risk...
“I think that it’s important for the public to know that we’re still out there, we’re still keeping an eye on things... But we are going to model the (safe) behavior we’d like to see everyone practicing through our own behavior.
Is fishing picking up?
“It’s been pretty good, and perch and walleye are certainly on. Water levels will likely mess with that a little, but it will just take anglers a day or two to figure out where they are, or how to fish for them a little bit differently, and they’ll be having success again.” The Mississippi River at La Crosse is expected to top 13 feet on or about April 8.
Some Spring turkey hunting notes:
The first season “A” begins on April 15, and ends on the 21st, while the last season, “F” runs from May 20 - 31. According to DNR documents, firearms hunters 18 and older no longer need to apply for an A or B time period spring turkey license. Over the counter license sales for all time periods began on March 1. Regulations also state that hunters age 17 and younger may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 15 – May 31). Archery-only hunters may also hunt throughout any time period. For more on Minnesota turkey hunting regulations, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/turkey/turkey-hunting-faq.html.
