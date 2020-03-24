By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
“We didn’t even get to tell them goodbye,” kindergarten teacher Stacie Meier said on Tuesday, March 24 as she and her fellow teachers stood outside Caledonia Area Elementary School, handing out items collected from students’ desks and two weeks worth of learning material. Teachers and staff allowed families to pick up materials from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“They left on Friday and they were gone,” she added. “Usually at the end of the year, you get to tell them goodbye and wish them a good summer.”
If students came with their parents to pick up school things, they were excited to see their teachers, albiet at a distance. First grade teacher Marsha Sawle added “none of us had any idea.”
Since Gov. Tim Walz’s order on March 15, area school districts scrambled to organize and implement distance learning plans, most likely similar to what students see on snow days. However, teachers and superintendents are expecting schools to be closed longer than March 27 (the last day of the closure period).
Getting together two weeks of work for students that wouldn’t be learning it in the classroom was “overwhelming at first,” Meier said. She wrote out what students need to do every day for language arts.
“We spent a lot of time here yesterday doing that. We’re trying to keep it manageable,” she said.
So far, Meier has read a story to her students on Seesaw, an interactive app. She’s also told them she missed them and how empty the classroom is without them.
“Students tell us they miss their friends and miss the teachers,” Sawle added. “It’s emotional, especially at a young age.”
Sawle is using Dojo to video chat with her students, who have responded to prompts such as sending a photo of themselves or a video. It also ensures all families are on the app.
Parents are also playing a big role in their kids’ education, as younger students will need help connecting to the apps.
“We are very reliant on parents. It’s not one-to-one [technology],” Sawle said. “We’re keeping it realistic with everything.”
Parents and kids will have to learn how to share a working space too, as many employees have been allowed to work from home.
For older grades, teachers are confident their students can adapt to a new normal. Fifth grade humanities teacher Emily Engan said she’s met with a quarter of her homeroom kids so far using Zoom, a video app.
“Using iPads, I’m very confident that my students will meet any challenges we greet them with,” she said. “I’m not worried about them navigating technology.”
Engan said she plans to teach a lot of academic lessons on YouTube, which does add a benefit to students who want to hear something again. She’ll use other platforms to supplment reading skills and use Schoology as the main way to communicate with students.
“They have to create a new normal for themselves,” she said. “They have to manage academics plus family time, caregiving if they have younger siblings. It’s a new normal.”
She added teachers adapt every day and every year to meet students’ needs, this is just on a larger scale. Engan said she will “greatly miss face-to-face interaction.”
And for students who depend greatly on face-to-face interaction? Special education teacher Daneka Romportl is working on a solution for that, too.
“There’s a greater impact than just academics. Students check in with me in the morning before they go to their homeroom,” she said.
In her room, Romportl has a variety of calming tools and stations students can utilize. She enjoys seeing students and craves that relationship with students.
Technology can help out with that, as Romportl can join other teachers’ Zoom sessions and talk to teachers and students. However, some families struggle with the technology aspect. AcenTek is offering free broadband and wifi internet access until June 1, 2020 to students and teachers in their service area who do not currently have internet service with them.
“I’m doing my best to do check-ins with the students,” she said. “Things are going to change. We have to adapt and be flexible.”
She told her students in a newsletter that they’re going to be learning just as much as I am.
And in the teachers’ learning of how to handle long-term distance learning, they learned they can pull this off in 24 hours. Interim Elementary Principal Sue Link said originally the school planned to do distribution on Thursday, March 26, but after listening to the governor and looking at the forecast, which called for rain chances, they decided on Tuesday.
“Some teachers were here until 2 a.m. We put out an SOS to all of our staff at school,” she said. “We’ve been staying busy all day.”
The school is also making sure students who need an iPad for learning at home get a loaner.
Link added she wants the parents to know the school is here to support them. They are definitely a stakeholder, especially in younger grades. Parents have to be instrumental, she said.
“I want to thank our staff. Everyone from custodians to teachers to paraprofessionals,” she added. “Everyone is super helpful. We really appreciate parents being patient.”
Teachers will be available for questions on how apps work or if parents have questions in general.
“It’s fantastic. The way the teachers have stepped up to meet the needs of kids,” Superintendent Craig Ihrke said of the event.
