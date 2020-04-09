By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Rumor-mills aside, Minnesota is not closing it’s borders with other states. Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett reported a number of calls to his department last week on that topic, as Minnesota’s “stay at home” order continues.
“We ‘re getting a fair number of calls...” Inglett told the Argus. “For some reason we had a lot of confusion that it was going to shut down the state borders... But there is no plan to do that.”
As far as the day to day work of the department - the order - which went into effect on Friday, March 27, “Hasn’t necessarily changed the way we’re doing business,” the sheriff explained.” It’s a recommendation, but it also carries with it the effect of law, so we do have to try to enforce that the best we can, he said.
The order does encourage residents to stay home, but “There’s many exemptions to it,” Inglett noted. “The governor has made exemptions so that people can get outdoors and enjoy some outdoor activities, as long as they’re not in groups of 10 or more.
“We’re not out randomly stopping vehicles to check their purpose for being out and about. Essentially what we’re doing is responding to complaints, such as when people make a complaint that here’s a (large) group gathered. Then we will go and have a discussion with them. We would prefer to take more of an educational approach than an enforcement approach.
“As far as the changes in our operational procedures, our building houses not only the Sheriff’s Office, but the courts. The courts have essentially shut down each district courtroom in turn, hearing cases through ITV (videoconferencing). So Houston County District Court will only have one assigned week during the month of April where they will be holding hearings ... Practically everything below felony level is going to be extended until this situation either slows up or ends.”
System-wide, judges are still available to hear cases each day, court administrator Darlene Larson added.
“We had the doors open at the Justice Center, where people would have to call upstairs to the Court Administrator’s Office or Department of Corrections, and basically state their business. If it could be taken care of over the phone, then everybody’s trying to do it that way. But effective March 30, we have locked the front doors. Under this order, we have suspended video visitation for inmates, while they still have access to phone visitation. Because of the order we’ve restricted people from coming in to the Justice Center to do that.
“We’re taking painstaking efforts to assure that it doesn’t get into our correctional facility. So the more we reduce general public traffic into the building, the higher the likelihood that we won’t get it into our jail. But we currently are still taking permit to carry applications, by appointment only...
“A lot of counties have completely shut their doors. Houston County is trying to not be that rigid on it. If there’s county business that you need to conduct then we’re generally open by appointment only, as far as most county offices and departments.
The order allows people to conduct essential business such as getting “necessary supplies and services,” seeking medical care, taking care of others, leaving an unsafe situation, and more, including going to visit a veterinarian with your pet, visiting a public park (while maintaining social distancing), but discourages long distance travel while engaging in activities.
“I guess I would add that I think folks just need to operate from a common-sense perspective,” Inglett stated. “They’re supposed to be out and about for essential purposes only, and I realize everyone’s definition of that is a little bit different, but apply some common sense.
“The longer that people choose to ignore the executive order just to stay home and stay put, the longer this is going to extend it. The whole purpose is to slow the spread of the virus so we don’t overwhelm our medical centers, which has happened in some other places. That’s the whole intent of this order.”
