By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Minnesota Department of Health released its weekly COVID report, which included statewide and county by county data and also included general information about the case numbers in schools.
For Houston County, there have been 5,601 lab tests performed since the first case was reported in Minnesota. The report included only positive and negative results in that number. That number also includes confirmed tests and cases and probable (antigen) tests and cases. The cumulative number of tests was 3,001 per 10,000.
Of those lab tests, 3.0% are reported as positive in Houston County.
A weekly percent of positive tests by county revealed that Houston County saw the first week in September (Aug. 30 to Sept. 5) with 10 to 15% of tests confirming positive results. The remaining weeks backed off to 5 to 7% of tests confirming positive results. Overall, that’s an increase from summer months.
Over the same time period, the weekly case rate by county for Houston County showed the first two weeks of September with 4 to less than 8 cases per 10,000 people. The last three weeks however, show 8 to less than 50 cases, indicating a spike.
As for school districts, a total of 926 cases have been recorded among Minnesota PreK-12 students attending school in a preK-12 building since Aug. 1. Staff cases totaled 877. County by county data for schools was not available.
Houston County Public Health linked the new weekly report on Friday morning, Oct. 16, on its Facebook page. They also said the county continues to see an increase in cases due to community spread and gatherings, in addition to seeing an increase in household transmission.
The department continues to stress the importance of positive cases to isolate themselves from others in the household if possible. Wearing a mask, socially distancing, handwashing and staying home while sick are still important, they added.
The full report can be found on online at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/index.html or find the link on the Houston County Public Health’s Facebook page.
