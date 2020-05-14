Upon careful review of patient needs and our practice, Mayo Clinic Health System will reactivate our Caledonia clinic beginning May 18 with a temporary clinic schedule moving forward.
“We appreciate our patients and how they’ve graciously worked with us during this pandemic,” says Michelle Rein, M.D., family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic. “During the time our clinic had temporarily closed, our patients took advantage of many different telemedicine and other methods for their care including virtual video visits, our 24/7 Nurse Line and Express Care Online.”
The clinic had closed on March 26. Staff at that time were relocated to other locations to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to seeing our patients in person in the Caledonia clinic. Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking, enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces, and the implementation of a Respiratory Clinic,” says Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic manager.
Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please call first before presenting to a health care facility. If they meet testing criteria, patients will be directed to a testing site in La Crosse.
“We have measures in place to protect the safety of our patients and staff as we welcome more patients back on-site. If we see a surge occur, we will be ready to pivot and adapt to community needs if and when necessary,” adds Rein.
Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
