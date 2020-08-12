By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In an unexpected responsibility, a chamber of commerce in each Minnesota county was expected to dole out a donation of disposable masks to other chambers and then businesses.
The responsibility came with Minnesota’s mask mandate announced on July 22 and went into effect on July 25. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) charged chambers with the responsibility.
La Crescent Chamber of Commerce was the chosen one for distributing masks, however, Executive director Eileen Krenz said the masks for Houston County arrived in Houston on July 28-29.
Krenz picked up boxes for La Crescent, Hokah, Eitzen and Brownsville, while other boxes were split between Houston, Caledonia and Spring Grove.
She posted on the La Crescent chamber’s Facebook page inviting businesses to pick up a box if they needed masks. The businesses did not need to be a member of the chamber in order to receive a box.
“With all the unexpected costs related to COVID-19, the state providing masks for businesses who wanted them was a way to ensure everyone needing a mask could adhere to the mandate,” Krenz said.
Though they didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for distributing the masks, each community or chamber in Houston County should now have masks available to businesses. School districts should be receiving their own masks, as this supply was for businesses only.
In Hokah, masks were available at 7 Rivers Surplus during store hours; Brownsville City Hall during office hours; and ESB in Eitzen during business hours. Local chambers or businesses should be contacted to inquire if masks are still available.
