By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County health officials reported to their Board of Commissioners on local effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 8.
The Minnesota Electronic Disease Surveillance System (MEDSS) is where the state’s COVID cases are logged, public health supervisor Heather Myhre said. But the system is not always entirely accurate, since cases are sometimes assigned to the wrong county.
“We often get assigned cases from Hennepin County, because Hennepin and Houston are close in the alphabet,” the supervisor noted. “They are county 27 and we’re county 28, so every case that gets assigned to us that’s not our case, does impact our numbers. And what our schools look at is what our 14-day rolling case rate will be.”
Cases from neighboring counties can also end up logged as Houston County illnesses, too, Myhre added. So getting the numbers right, and communicating the most accurate information possible with schools and businesses is an ongoing task.
Local schools are back in session, and need to keep careful track of the 14-day rolling case rate. “It’s good to be at the table and help them navigate that process so they can have the right precautions in place, and hopefully keep students and staff as safe as possible,” Myhre said.
“Our residents are making the most informed decisions that they can to protect themselves and others around them...”
Houston County health educator Audrey Staggemeyer is doing a good job in putting together a projection tool using data that actually feeds the 14-day rolling case rate, both Myhre and Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa reported.
Pugleasa also echoed Myhre on MEDSS data, which he said can make “our number bobs around sometimes...
“The community sees that, too, because it’s all posted on the situational update with MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health). The additional problem is that the 14-day rate is established on the date that the sample was taken. The only place that information is available is on MEDSS. So our school districts are trying to make decisions on a 14-day rolling window, and it’s (from) two weeks back.
“The work that Audrey has done on based on accurate, checked data has given our local superintendents a much more reliable projection tool...
“The Minnesota Department of Education is also encouraging schools not to close down, open up, and close and open. They are really in a challenging position to have adequate learning models in place and some degree of predictability for families and students.
Overall, Houston County totaled 89 lab-confirmed cases at the time of the meeting, nine of which were classified as “active.”
The good news is that there were no current hospitalizations, and no deaths so far. Winona County had 597 cases, Mower County over 1200 cases, Olmsted County over 2000. Fillmore County was tracking close to Houston with 88 lab-confirmed cases. Current cases as of press time on Monday, Sept. 14 were nine active cases, making for a total of 92. Ages ranged from 11 to 89 years of age.
Pugleasa was asked about the availability of testing by Commissioner Teresa Walter. “There are no testing sites available in Houston County,” he replied. Most local testing is done in La Crosse, with a few residents going to Winona, and Decorah, Iowa.
“It’s hard to get a test right now if you are asymptomatic,” the director said. But those who have a fever should consider taking a test. “If you have symptoms, seek care from your healthcare provider... follow their directions, and if they say get a test, do.
“Just being in contact with a lab-confirmed case isn’t enough (to get a test). We’ve had that conversation pretty vigorously with our friends across the river. They’re in the same boat. They’re not testing those folks either. It’s a capacity issue... they’re inundated...
“One of the issues we’ve had is that employees (who have been exposed to an infectious person) will reach out to us, and the protocol with their employer is that they need to have a negative test before they can go back to work. So they contact us to see if we can somehow leverage an asymptomatic test. And that doesn’t work. It’s hard on most folks, because if their employer has a policy of them needing to have a negative test before they can come back to work, they’re kind of stuck.”
Contact with an infectious COVID patient (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) is considered a substantial risk, the health officials reported. If that happens, “Our recommendation is that you need to isolate for 14 days,” Pugleasa said.
