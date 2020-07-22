By Craig Moorhead
“We still sit at 32 cases,” Houston County Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre told county commissioners on Tuesday, July 14.
Two of those persons were still hospitalized at the time, but one was due to be discharged within a day or two. The county has still seen no deaths from the disease.
Myhre said her department has been busy, holding virtual Zoom meetings with local schools, daycare providers and businesses. The Caledonia School District has already asked Houston County Public Health to be part of their planning committee, she added.
“We’re still working on some testing capacity issues...” Myhre said. “I do think the influx of cases in our neighboring county across the river has kind of slowed a little bit for them. Hopefully, the healthcare systems are able to absorb that a little better than what they were. They were pretty maxed out.
“Everyone is trying to take information that seems to be changing rapidly and make the best decisions that they can, so we’re just trying to offer some support with the knowledge that we have. To try and inform their decision making with the knowledge we have.”
Currently, schools face heavy responsibilities as they “Try to make a decision that’s going to impact every student from A to Z,” Myhre noted.
“We’re also reaching out to each district to find out if their sports teams or coaches want to Zoom with us to find out some information about structuring practices. What it means if someone is ill, or exposed, that sort of thing. It can be pretty overwhelming all the information for people, even when it’s their full-time job... So when it’s not their full-time job it’s just a lot of information to take in.
“We’re trying to be a resource and source of support... We’re just plugging away and following up with cases, and trying to continue to get information out to the people in our community and businesses to help them move forward.”
With support from the Minnesota Department of Health, Houston County Public Health educator Audrey Staggemeyer has been performing contact tracing as cases within the county mount, Myhre reported.
“The vast majority of cases are tested across the river...
“They’re movable. They don’t just get COVID-19 and it stays in Houston County. We don’t necessarily know where they’re picking it up. It’s community-spread everywhere.
Many workers who live in Houston County travel across the river for employment, and could be exposed in Wisconsin. And positive tests from local residents will also affect contact traces being performed on the other side of the river. “So sharing information across state lines is essential,” Myhre stated.
“There’s a lot of nuances, and if we have to hand a case over to La Crosse County, we can call them directly... for their tracing. We don’t perform that role.
