By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County seniors have a range of options when it comes to assisted living and/or nursing homes.
The Caledonia Argus recently contacted several of those facilities to find out how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registered Nurse Danyel Emerich is the director of nursing at Caledonia Care & Rehab. She said testing for the virus has not been implemented for all residents and staff in assisted living and nursing home facilities just yet.
However, “We are working closely with our medical director and the State of Minnesota to determine when or if this will happen,” Emerich noted. “When or if testing occurs we will reach out to family members ahead of time to inform them of our plan.”
As a side note, the director said “All of our new admissions cannot come to the facility without having a negative COVID test and then are required to be quarantined to their room for 14 days, while being screened twice a day for signs or symptoms.”
Michelle Borreson serves as administrator of Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove.
“Over the past three months, Gundersen Tweeten Care Center has tested residents and staff who have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” she reported. “We are happy to say that we have had no COVID-19 positive cases. This is directly connected to the steps we have taken to limit visitors, regularly take staff and resident temperatures, wear face coverings and practice distancing.
“We regularly review guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CDC and MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health). From the guidance to date, we are not testing all residents and staff at this time. Only those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are tested. This approach, along with the other health and safety measures mentioned, have been successful for us. Together, we’re helping limit the spread of COVID-19.”
At Valley View Healthcare in Houston, only staff or residents “that exhibit symptoms of COVID-19” are required to be tested, co-director of nursing and infection preventionist Mandy Fenske (a registered nurse) stated.
“We are going to continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and MDH in testing for COVID-19, in consultation with our medical director,” Fenske added. “All staff and employees that have undergone testing, have resulted in negative results.”
Kristin Mueller is senior director of communications for North Shore Healthcare, a corporation associated with La Crescent Health Services.
“La Crescent Health Services is working closely with our local public health department on scheduling and preparing our center to test all residents and staff,” she reported. “We support the testing process and believe it is critical in properly identifying the possible impact the virus may have in our center, as well as guide us in any additional steps that must be taken to further protect our residents and staff.”
At Claddagh Senior Living, LLC, in Caledonia, Director Andrea Sylvester said, “We continue to monitor staff and residents on a daily basis and if there is any concern during monitoring, staff members and residents are promptly tested. To date ... our facility has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.”
John Pugleasa is Houston County’s director of Public Health and Human Services. Last week (on June 9) he told county commissioners that no long term care facilities within the county had seen a positive test for the virus so far.
“For MDH, one positive case in a long term care facility is considered an outbreak,” the director stated.
It’s easy to see why that’s true. As of June 10, the State of Minnesota had 28,869 lab-confirmed positive tests for the disease, with as many as several hundred new positives were being reported each day during recent weeks.
The approximate total of COVID-19 tests conducted by June 10 stood at 369,795. There were 1,236 deaths attributed to the pandemic within the state, with 984 (79.6 percent) of those occurring at long-term care or assisted living facilities.
An additional 31 deaths were listed as “probable,” with COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but with no lab-positive test having been documented for that person.
Locally, Winona County has reported two congregate care facilities with exposure to the virus. That county had also seen 15 COVID-19 deaths by June 10. The highest age group for confirmed cases was 20-29.
