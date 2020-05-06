By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A county that sews homemade masks together, stays together and then donates said masks to medical facilities, care facilities, schools and anyone else who needs one.
During Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide mask drive on Saturday, April 25, Houston County collected nearly 490 masks between Caledonia, Houston and La Crescent.
Even more masks were donated from the Spring Grove area before the mask drive started.
With 115 masks from Houston, 175 from Caledonia, over 200 from La Crescent and a good 1,900 from Spring Grove, that should put Houston County’s mask count at nearly 2,390 masks donated.
Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom said they didn’t expect to get such a large number.
“It was a good turn out. We had good comments,” he said. He also relayed someone was required to wear a cloth mask at work and was able to get one from Tornstrom.
Paramedic Mark Schiltz said the experience was humbling.
“We’re always proud when the community steps out like this,” he said. “Caledonia made it a joint effort between the fire department and the ambulance crew. Our job was to accept, appreciate and disburse the masks.”
A majority of Caledonia’s masks were donated to Caledonia Care and Rehab and Claddaugh Senior Living. Masks were pre-washed and ready to go to both facilities. Masks were also given to support staff and teachers at school.
Houston’s masks went to Valley View Nursing Home and Heritage Court, ABLE and the manor, Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Olson said.
La Crescent’s masks were donated to the care facilities in La Crescent and a few other businesses that have contact with the public.
If people are still in need of a mask for themselves or someone they know, they can contact Tornstrom at 507-725-5754. People can also still donate masks too.
“We want to give a big thank you to the community for stepping up,” Schiltz added.
The Girl Scout Troop also donated cookies to the fire department, ambulance crew and police department during the mask drive.
Donors in Caledonia included Julie Merzenich, Judy Von Arx, Judy Fruechte, Gerry Klug, Kelly Messner, Mary Mell, Naomi Fruechte, Amy Hoscheit, Michelle Strabley and one anonymous donor.
Both care facilities were pleased to receive the donations. Claddaugh Senior Living Manager Helen Olson said they ordered disposable masks and that it was on backorder until July.
“We are very grateful,” she said. “There’s such a variety and they did such a nice job.”
A big plus of having homemade cloth masks is the washability and ability to use them again.
Olson added under the governor’s executive orders, nursing homes like Claddaugh are not allowed to have visitors in the building. Activities Director Katherine Lamm has been there every day interacting with the residents, playing games and keeping an upbeat positive atmosphere, Olson said.
Additionally, local musician Joe Cody came and played for the residents outside. The warmer weather has helped too, as families are now able to visit their loved ones outside while wearing masks and keeping a social distance of six feet. Olson said that’s helped tremendously.
Caledonia Care and Rehab Director of Nursing Danyel Emerich said the masks were essential for her staff. All non-healthcare providers (dietary, maintenance and housekeeping) will be able to use their masks within the facility.
Currently, nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants and caregivers are supplied with surgical masks to use, but if the facility is unable to obtain more of those, they have the homemade masks to wear.
“It was very important to receive the masks because as we know PPE is difficult to obtain during this crisis. Of course our main goal is to maintain the health and safety of our resident’s and staff, therefore, masks are essential during this time,” she said.
Caledonia Care and Rehab cannot allow visitors into the facility unless their loved one is on hospice or “actively dying,” but only after they’ve been screened for coronavirus and wear a mask, gloves and gown.
Once they get closer to opening up again, Emerich said they will notify residents’ family members. For now, the staff is doing their best to keep residents active and happy with BINGO – each resident stays at their doorway – and using FaceTime on the facility’s iPad to talk to family members, she added.
Some family members are even coming to the resident’s room windows outside (windows stay closed) and then calling them on the phone, so they can see each other while talking.
“We are also encouraging the community to reach out and send our residents letters and/or cards!” Emerich said. “We of course have a policy that the mail must sit for 72 hours before coming into the facility, but it sure puts a smile on their faces when they receive cards/letters/pictures!”
She thanked the Caledonia Fire Department and Ambulance Crew for the masks and everything they do for the community.
In Spring Grove, Ambulance Co-Manager Angie Halverson said mask donations have been coming in since March, and since then, she’s taken in about 1,200 masks and redistributed them.
On March 21, she put out a plea for homemade masks for the ambulance service. Seamstresses and quilters stepped up and turned it into a huge project, Halverson said.
That turned into a Facebook page called Spring Grove Mask Warriors where people could gather and share material, get elastic and also share videos and tips on making the masks.
In addition to the 1,200 Halverson received, she said about 500 went to Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove and about 100-200 more to Spring Grove Assisted Living.
The Halverson’s even put up a line in their front yard full of masks on April 7 for people that needed them. She said about a dozen go off the line every day.
“We reported our numbers as 1,500 but I believe that to be conservative! It’s incredible!” she said. “And they are all still sewing.”
As for Houston County’s COVID-19 situation update, the one lab-confirmed positive patient has recovered, Houston County Public Health, Health Educator Audrey Staggemeyer said. That first case was confirmed on April 4. A patient is considered recovered when they have been in quarantine for 14 days and no longer have symptoms of COVID-19.
She added the Minnesota Department of Health is not releasing county-specific testing data to local public health other than lab-confirmed positive cases, nor is the health department being notified of potential or negative tests.
Staggemeyer said it’s also important to remember that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so the data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19 and the same is true for Houston County.
