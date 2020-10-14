By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Houston County reluctantly recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from Public Health and Human Services. 

The individual was a female in her 70s. The statement said while it was “not unexpected, it was still very sad news for our community.”

The release also encouraged community members to maintain social distancing of six feet whenever possible and wearing masks/face coverings and practicing frequent hand washing.

As of press time on Monday, Oct. 12, Houston County had 161 confirmed cases, ranging in age from 7 to 98 years. The county has recently seen an increase in the case rate.

Load comments