The Houston County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act funds to disburse to small businesses in the form of an economic support grant to partially reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures. 

This program is currently being created, and details will be available on the COVID-19 section of the Houston County Economic Development Authority (EDA) website at https://houstoncountymn.com/covid-19/ as they become available. 

The launch date and application instructions will be announced on the website once the grant program is finalized.

