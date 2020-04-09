All Houston County Drop Sites will be closed Saturday, March 28, 2020 and Saturday, April 4, 2020. Sites remain open during the week 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on normal scheduled days.
The 2020 Houston County Fluorescent Bulb Collection scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 at all Houston County Drop Sites has been postponed and will be scheduled at a later date, to be determined.
