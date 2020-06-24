Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is opening its Caledonia Clinic for in-person behavioral health services Monday, June 22.
“We are staffed with providers and support staff in our Caledonia Clinic at a level that supports opening that location at this time,” said Executive Director Erik Sievers. “Additionally, the Caledonia Clinic has a plan in place that includes client and employee COVID-19 pre-screenings, plexiglass at the check in desk, a cleaning and disinfecting plan, limiting clients in the waiting area and other measures to encourage social distancing as well as other precautionary measures.”
Monday was the first time Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will open its doors at its new location in Caledonia.
The clinic is located at 221 South Kingston Street. Norman Snodgrass owns the building. He decided to repurpose the office structure for Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center by using a few small grants that he received. Norman had been working on the clinic since August 2019.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has implemented COVID-19 Preparedness Plans for both agency employees and community members who receive services from the organization.
The agencies COVID-19 Preparedness includes, but is not limited to:
Employees will continue to work remotely (telemedicine and/or telephone) when able to do so.
Health screenings are completed daily by employees who are working at our agency settings.
Health screening will be completed daily by employees as well as wearing of masks when in-person services are determined to be needed.
Social distancing and hand washing guidelines will be followed.
For community members receiving services from the agency effective immediately:
Prior to your scheduled appointment, health screening questions will be asked and if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with someone who is feeling sick, we may need to re-schedule your appointment.
Prior to your scheduled appointment, we will require you to read and sign an Assumption of Risk
Liability form related to COVID-19. A copy can be found on our website, www.hvmhc.org.
We are asking that if you receive services in one of our agency settings, that you wear a mask during that time. We have a limited supply of masks and cannot guarantee that we will have one for you on the day of your appointment.
We are asking that if you receive services from us in the community, that you wear a mask and if one is not available for you to wear, that 6 feet of distancing is required.
A copy of the plans can be found on the website, www.hvmhc.org.
Earlier this week, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center started offering community based services for individuals who had been determined to be most in need of in-person services verses phone or telemedicine.
All other services will continue to be offered via telemedicine at this time. The organization plans to gradually introduce additional in-person services in clinic settings in July.
