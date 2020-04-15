By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
As a single county in the southeast corner of Minnesota, Houston County is standing together with all of its cities and resources.
County and local officials have activated the County Emergency Operations Center in a virtual capacity, County Administrator Jeff Babinski said.
The effort will help share information between local officials in each city and the county, including administrators, public health, emergency managers and first responders. It creates the opportunity to discuss needs of each city. Already, there’s been good discussions of supply sources, availability and personal protective equipment.
“All of these groups have established links amongst each other, but bringing them all together in this format facilitates quicker dissemination of information and coordination at multiple levels,” he said.
Typically, the operations center has only been activated during natural disaster situations such as flooding, but by holding weekly calls, cities can check in with each other and new information can be distributed quickly.
Emergency Manager Olivia Denney has the role of clearing house for resource requests within the county, and acts as the conduit to the State Emergency Management system if the county or a city needs resources beyond the county’s capacity, Babinski added.
“Each municipality will make independent decisions on sharing resources, but by working together in this format, we aim to keep everyone informed so they can make good decisions,” Babinski concluded. The arrangement does not imply any change in authorities or established relationships for providing mutual aide.
