By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll, but the Great Rivers chapter of United Way has formulated a fund to get county residents back on their feet and restore a sense of normality.
An emergency relief fund has been set up in the chapter’s seven-county region, including Houston County. Donations can be made at Merchants Bank locations in La Crescent, Caledonia and Spring Grove. Alternatively, people can text HOUSTON to 40403 to donate, an earlier press release said.
Nonprofit agencies and other groups that are already supplying support and help to individuals who are struggling will receive funds, Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf said.
“Rural counties have the same problems that big cities have. We can’t ignore them,” she said. “If we can support whatever efforts are being done in the rural community, we can have a greater impact.”
The fund does not have a specific dollar amount to reach, but rather it will accept funds as long as they keep coming, Wolf added. The group is trying to raise money and meet the need at the same time.
Funds will be rolled out regularly after applications are reviewed, which will be about three times a week and distributed quickly as the chapter can get them out.
Wolf said if someone or a group is denied funding at first, they should apply again as things are “shifting quickly” and the need can change.
The funds are set up through chambers and banks in the other six counties the Great Rivers chapter serves.
Great Rivers United Way also hosts an annual fundraising campaign in the fall, which helps nonprofit agencies receive funds they rely on to keep going.
“How do we help nonprofit organizations come out to the other side?” Wolf said.
The answer to that depends upon the situation in mid-May, where United Way could decide to shift its focus to recovery efforts and get nonprofits back to “what they were doing before things went sideways.”
Donations may also be made in person via Merchants Bank in Caledonia, Spring Grove or La Crescent, or by mail. Please make checks payable to Great Rivers United Way and write “Houston County Emergency Response Fund” on the notes line.
Not only are donations needed but volunteer opportunities are available as well. The chapter’s website, ugetconnected.org has a plethora of opportunities such as sewing masks, personal protective equipment, letter writers and more.
