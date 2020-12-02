By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In an effort to capture a snapshot in time of where Houston County’s COVID-19 cases are at, a community effort from several teams are aiming to set up a county-wide testing event.
The announcement and a survey link came on Friday, Nov. 20, followed by an informational meeting on Monday, Nov. 23, which revealed the joint effort between Caledonia Area Public Schools and Houston County Public Health. More than 30 people from the public attended the meeting.
Middle School/High School Counselor Brent Schroeder said the idea stemmed from several conversations last school year when the pandemic began.
“Everyone’s ship in surrounding counties is sunk right now like ours,” he said. “I am not one to sit back and see what happens. Let’s grab the bull by the horns.”
Schroeder and licensed school nurse, Tiffany Hill, met with regional testing directors and discussed their idea. The goal is to test for positive cases, quarantine those cases and slow down the spread of the virus in Houston County, with the eventual goal of slowing down enough to get kids back in school.
Currently, if the county did nothing, the case rate would stay on the same trajectory it has been on for the past few weeks. That fact has the bad news of presenting “well over 100 cases a week,” Hill noted.
The county had 119 cases from the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, which was a slight decrease from the previous week of Nov. 9 that brought 132 cases.
People are getting tested weekly in the county, and more tests are coming back positive. Six percent of tests came back positive last week, up from 5% the previous week, Hill said.
With rising numbers and hearing frustrations from many people, Schroeder said this would be a positive thing to “try and brainstorm to get warrior nation going here.”
So far, the goal is to set up a free saliva testing event for the first part of December. A survey revealed there would be a need for over 600 testing kits, as one would be needed for each member of a family. Of the 193 responses to the survey, 85.5% said they would get tested, while 14.5% said no.
Reasons for saying “no” to a free saliva test vary, including “already had COVID,” “No symptoms,” “Feels this is not needed,” “COVID is no different from the flu,” or “Would only test if symptoms arise.”
Regardless of how people feel about politics, Hill noted if the county does nothing, the numbers will continue on the same trajectory, which is the same path that pushed Caledonia Area Public Schools into distance learning and cut off the football and volleyball seasons, something that was a tough decision for school board members and school administration at their November meeting.
“With the way things are spreading right now, it’s not going away,” Hill said. “We won’t have a snapshot in time of where we’re at. Where do we go from here? If this goes well and where we’re at, we bring the numbers down and after Christmas break we do it again.”
Hill added she’d like to see a testing site in every county, but understands on a logistical scale that would be difficult. For now in Houston County, she hopes they might be able to offer testing as often as the county needs it.
A more appealing aspect of the testing event is that it will be saliva testing versus the more invasive nasal swab test. An article by Yale University, citing a study from the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the saliva test is just as accurate, if not a little better than the swab test. Both tests use genetic material to test for COVID, Hill said. It also has a quicker turn around time of about 24 to 72 hours, depending on the day of testing and when it’s delivered to the lab (if it’s delivered on a Friday, results may not be available until Sunday or Monday).
She added the State of Minnesota is actually pushing saliva tests and offers them free at any testing site. The closest Minnesota testing site is Winona. Other testing sites out of state include La Crosse, Wisconsin and Decorah, Iowa.
Hill and Schroeder also addressed some of the common COVID-19 myths, citing an article from Mayo Clinic.
Looking at several different points, the article debunked the myth that COVID will go away with cold weather. Hill said it didn’t go away with warm weather and it didn’t slow down either.
COVID-19 is also not like the flu. Hill added that COVID is more contagious and doctors are seeing more lung injuries, pneumonia, blood clots, weakness and fatigue that lasts longer.
“I personally know several people who have COVID ER visits. They’re fatigued. They were healthy individuals and now they’re on blood pressure medications, blood thinners, seizure medications,” Hill said. “We don’t know how it’s going to affect you.”
As for achieving herd immunity, nearly 200 million people would need to get COVID for that to be effective. Hill said she wasn’t trying to scare anybody with the dangers of COVID, but added, “COVID is real. We’ve been very lucky in Houston County, we’re not hit hard by COVID.”
Schroeder added though the community has agile young people, there are some students who have immune deficiencies, respiratory troubles and said it has to be taken into consideration to protect other people as well.
“We’re all caring individuals. Don’t blame each other,” he said. “The disease doesn’t care. The big game this Friday night is COVID, and I think we can beat it. If we can actually drop the numbers and find a way to do it collaboratively, other communities will follow.”
Hill agreed and said if everybody does their part, like quarantining and wearing masks to slow the spread, it could significantly drop the spread within the school district, allowing kids to go back to school. “The hope is to catch it at a high point, do it again in January,” she said. “My hope is to get kids back in school, get sports running.”
Schroeder and Hill noted it could take “two or three or six times before a significant change is seen.” They also noted if a student or person was struggling during these tough times, there are many resources such as United Way, www.211.org (type in your zip code to find your chapter) that offer help and a crisis line: 866-342-6892. Students can also reach out to Hill and Schroeder.
Q&As
Who can get tested?
Anyone in Houston County
Who receives the test results?
Vault Medical Services will receive the tests, analyze the results, and let test takers know the results. Test takers can provide an email and results will be emailed.
How effective is a saliva test over a nasal swab?
Hill said the validity of the saliva tests are just as good or even a little better than the nasal swab tests. Both tests use genetic material to determine if COVID-19 is present. The state of Minnesota is actually pushing saliva tests over nasal swabs and any person can get a test, free of charge, she said.
Is there a cost?
No.
How long do test results take?
Typically 24 to 72 hours, after the test is received by the lab, Public Health Educator Audrey Staggemeyer said. If the testing event is done on a Friday, test results may not be available until the following Sunday or Monday.
What if I test positive?
Follow state guidelines for quarantine.
Who receives the positive report?
Houston County Public Health will be notified if you test positive and will follow up with you. Middle School/High School Principal Nathan Boler said it is up to the person who tests positive to notify the school or give the county permission to notify the school. A person has the right not to notify the school in accordance with HIPAA law.
How will testing data be used?
It will provide a “snapshot in time” of what cases look like in the district.
First, it will spike the numbers because a large amount of people were tested, but after a two-week time period with the appropriate people quarantining and the area still using health guidelines (masks, social distancing), the goal is to slow the spread to where numbers would decrease to a couple cases a day.
Essentially it would bring down the 14-day case rate per 10,000 to a point where school might be able to go to hybrid or in-person and sports might come back.
Is testing mandatory?
No.
Is my information private?
Yes, because it’s like the health care system, Hill clarified.
Will there be future testing events?
Possibly. Hill said she’d like to see a testing event after Christmas or even as often as each month, but details were still being worked out.
Are there any testing sites in Houston County now?
No, the closest ones are La Crosse, Wisconsin; Winona, Minnesota; and Decorah, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.