Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota veterans impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA).
The $6.2 million in total funding was included in the COVID-19 response package passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor on March 28, 2020.
Starting today, MDVA is accepting applications from Minnesota veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. MDVA will award one-time financial relief grants in the amount of $1,000. Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.
“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” said Governor Walz. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
“Our veterans and their families face unique challenges that sometimes last long after their service is done,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am thankful for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs’ quick work in getting this much-needed relief to our veterans and their families.”
“We are grateful to Governor Walz and the Minnesota Legislature for their support of Minnesota Veterans in the recently enacted Emergency Response package,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Minnesota Veterans have served our country in many past conflicts, so it is only right that we support them now during this challenging time.”
Eligible Applicants must be:
1. A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447;
2. A Minnesota resident, and;
3. Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.
To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant:
Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us OR apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
To apply for the Special Needs Grant:
Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.
To identify or contact your local CVSO, visit MACVSO.org. For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.