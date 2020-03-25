By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
On March 25 in a video conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a Stay at Home Order effective Friday, March 27, at 11:59 p.m. to April 10 at 5 p.m.
So what does this mean for Houston County?
Residents can still leave their homes for health and safety activities; outdoor activities including walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting or fishing; necessary supplies and services; essential and interstate travel; care of others; displacement such as moving between shelters; relocation to ensure safety; and tribal activities and lands.
When residents leave their homes for the above mentioned reasons, they still need to practice social distancing, Walz said. In the conference he added “Minnesota is doing better than other states” which was shown by cell phone data, travel patterns and anecdotal.”
Workers who provide critical services are exempt including healthcare and public health, law enforcement, public safety, first responders, child care, emergency shelters, homeless shelters, food, agriculture, news media, energy, water, wastewater and critical manufacturing.
Minnesotans are urged to voluntarily comply with the order, a Frequently Asked Questions document explains. No, Minnesota is not closing its borders and no, there is not martial law, the document stated.
Distance learning for schools was extended to May 4 and public places (those previously closed) are still closed until May 1.
Walz said officials and University of Minnesota experts were using “the best data possible” to build models of mitigation. The data is also Minnesota-specific. Though there are still uncertainities, the data and models can be updated and modified, he added.
This is an ongoing story and we will update as often as possible. The Argus will have more coverage of the Stay at Home Order and how it affects Houston County.
