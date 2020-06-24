Submitted 

The Houston County fair board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Houston County Fair due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.

4-H supports this decision and is committed to offering an alternative for Houston County youth to showcase their learning and achievements. 

In partnership with the fair board, we will find a way to celebrate the youth’s effort and ensure a pathway to state events. 

Please watch the Houston County 4-H Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/houston4h

