Still in the waiting game, the Houston County Agricultural Society is counting on good news in the future concerning county fairs.
At its regular meeting on Sunday, May 17, the board agreed it was still a good idea to wait before postponing or cancelling.
“I hate to put a cancellation out there with time before us,” President Patrick Molling said. “I don’t want to pull the plug yet. If we have to cancel our fair, we’re doing it because we absolutely have to.”
This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 19-23. If the fair does go on, extra safety precautions will be in place, Secretary Emily Johnson told the Argus.
The board will also monitor the effects of communities opening up and get more information, then they will make a decision about the fair. At this time, there are too many variables, she added.
4-H update
Houston County 4-H Coordinator Rebecca Paulson said annual events can return after June 30, but it won’t be a “quick go back to normal” situation.
“As things start opening up again, we’re going through different expectations,” she said.
The University of Minnesota including the Extension Office and 4-H is working on a “Sunrise Plan,” but Paulson wasn’t sure what that would look like yet.
As for livestock judging this year, she said they plan to do some kind of showcase whether it be limiting numbers, online judging or exhibitors only. No official plan has been announced yet.
“We’re coming up with plan B, plan C options for the youth to showcase their projects,” she said.
For now, 4-H has been doing a lot of online activities like cake decorating and creating kits for kids to take home and work on, which can be purchased through 4-H.
Paulson said they didn’t want to overwhelm the families with online activities, but 4-H is still providing things for kids to do.
Building update
The new livestock building is in progress and building was hoping to start last week, Groundskeeper Craig Welsh said.
The board also received about $4,000 from the remainder of the old materials sale, which goes toward the building fund. Most of the materials were sold. Funding is still needed for doors, concrete floor and fans, Welsh said.
Other news
Johnson announced the Youth Dairy Show was cancelled.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston County Agricultural Society will be held June 21, at 6 p.m.
