By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The community of Caledonia is still pulling together to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston County is still reporting no confirmed cases of the virus, though Minnesota as a state sits at 789 as of press time on Monday, April 6.
Although citizens are plagued every day with coronavirus coverage, county residents are still moving on with life.
Commissioner District 5 election
Greg Myhre and Char Meiners are still set to face off in the County Commissioner District 5 election on April 14.
Houston County Auditor-Treasurer Donna Trehus said her office is encouraging District 5 voters to get an absentee ballot.
The courthouse will be open on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those wishing to come to the office, get an absentee ballot and either take it home to vote and then submit it or vote there and submit it. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
On April 14, the polling sites will be open, as required by state statute. Voting officials will provide sanitary wipes and sanitizers and possibly gloves, Trehus said.
“We’ll try to make it smooth and so people don’t congregate,” she said.
Alternatively, voters can also request an absentee ballot online at https://www.co.houston.mn.us. A link on the webpage takes voters to the Secretary of State’s website to obtain the ballot.
Donation of N95 masks
A donation of N95 masks will keep the Caledonia Police Department and Caledonia Ambulance Association well-stocked for a while.
Miken donated 70-80 masks, Caledonia Lumber donated 60 masks and Caledonia Veterinary Clinic donated a box of surgical masks.
Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom said the masks are the “absolutely most important piece of personal protective equipment we can have.”
“We truly appreciate any donations the community can make,” he said.
The ambulance also received a “good pile” of items from the national stockpile, he added.
They do need about 100 more surgical masks, but otherwise the EMT crew was in pretty good shape.
“Much gratitude goes out to those businesses that supported us,” he concluded.
Sew Blessed sews masks
Local quilters and seamstresses gathered their fabric, thread, elastic and got to work on sewing a total of 125 Olson-style masks that were donated to the palliative and hospice departments at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Sew Blessed sewing group member Mary Mell said the mask is specifically for healthcare workers, but anyone can wear it. It is a mask that seals around the nose and shapes to the face. The pattern can be found online.
Making the masks wasn’t a hard decision once there was a need for masks and a good reason to use up scrap fabric. Mell said they tried to make the masks as friendly and as fun as they could.
“You’ve got time and you want to do something,” she said. “It’s very therapeutic to do something for other people. That was the push behind putting it out to other people.”
Mell and five other women – Sherry Sime, Grace Staggemeyer, Deb Wray, Joanne Zard and Holly Klankowski – sewed the Olson masks, while other members sewed different types of masks. The masks are washable and reusable too.
Originally, the group started out with a goal of making 75 masks but quickly surpassed that to 125. Masks that did not go to Gundersen went to the Twin Cities area, where Mell’s neice is a nurse.
Mell was able to connect with Carrie Lapham, a nurse practitioner in the palliative department, who was able to pick up the masks and bring them to work.
“Right now we have the personal protective equipment that we need, but it’s so reassuring to us to know that we have these masks that could be utilized if needed,” Lapham said. “We see people that don’t have the necessary personal protective equipment and to know that these are there, it helps us even now.”
Currently, Lapham and her coworkers wear face shields and masks if they come into close contact with a patient. If they happened to work with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, they would use more expanded safety equipment, she said.
“I think everyone is essential making the masks,” she said. “For this group of people to care enough and think about us ... that means so much to us.”
The seamstresses have fulfilled their obligation for now, though Mell says they’ve been contacted to possibly make gowns for a nursing home in Trempealeau, but details were still being considered.
“A lot of people out there are asking for a lot of things. There are communities that are worse than us,” she said. “We’re programmed to be busy all the time. We can re-channel that busyness into something good.”
Lapham thanked the ladies on behalf of the palliative and hospice teams from Gundersen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.