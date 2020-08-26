By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For the past seven months, Houston County has watched the case rate of COVID-19 rise and fluctuate around the world and country, and the county is starting to see an large increase in cases locally.
After seeing slow increases in case numbers, the weekend of Aug. 15-16 brought eight new cases, along with two on Monday, Aug. 17, making for 10 new cases and kicking Houston County’s total up to 59 with 42 recovered.
Currently, as of press time on Monday, Aug. 24, cases now total 65 with 52 recovered and one hospitalized.Thus far, no deaths have been reported due to the virus.
Houston County Public Health Director John Pugleasa said it’s hard to scientifically determine why the county is seeing increases, but the numbers are indicative of community spread and are not isolated outbreaks.
“Community spread just means that it is difficult to determine the source of transmission,” he told the Argus.
The county has not had any isolated outbreaks, as other parts of Minnesota have seen, such as outbreaks in food processing plants. Pugleasa added while that fact is good, it also highlights the importance of following health guidelines on social distancing, avoiding crowds, mask wearing, hand hygiene, staying home if sick and getting tested if a person experiences symptoms.
While the mask debate rages over the country on a national and local level, Pugleasa said the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) advising social distancing and mask wearing are “the best line of defense we have.” It also requires individuals to take personal responsibility for protecting themselves and their neighbors, he added.
The case rate in Houston County has left many wondering about age range, testing sites and cases per city.
Pugleasa said cases in Houston County represent ages 15 to 89 so far, however, the state of Minnesota has confirmed cases between the age of one month and 109 years old.
For those experiencing symptoms, they can get tested at Gunderson or Mayo health systems in La Crosse. Positive cases for county residents are reported to MDH and then to Houston County Public Health, he said. There are no testing sites in Houston Couty at this time.
As for seeing case numbers per city, Pugleasa said MDH “strongly urges that we do not disclose case specific information.” That policy serves two purposes: respect for the privacy of county residents and that the virus is spreading through community transmission.
“To share specific case locations runs the risk of undermining the larger public health message of community spread by giving the false impression that there are places that are ‘safe,’” he said. “The realities of community spread support the fact that the risk of COVID-19 is everywhere.
“To quote our county board chair ‘COVID does not have an address.’”
Public Health has been working closely with business owners, schools, childcare facilities and long-term care facilities to provide the most relevant information and support for them as they make decisions in real time, he said.
“The best scientific information we currently have supports the fact that people pass COVID, not places,” Pugleasa concluded. “Since Houston County is a very mobile population, with many people traveling outside of the county and even the state for work, shopping and other reasons, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant.”
Common signs and symptoms can include fever, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, runny nose, headache or chest pain. Early symptoms may include loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms include rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
