By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got some sobering news on Tuesday, June 9. That’s when board members learned that lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county had doubled since their previous meeting (going from two to four).
The news got worse when a fifth Houston County case was reported even before the two-hour session adjourned.
Houston County Health and Human Services Director John Pugleasa was not surprised. “I’ve said a number of times that I wonder whether people from Houston County are adequately represented and are getting tested...” he told the board. “Given the fact that the vast majority of health care is provided outside the state for people who live in Houston County, I think that has artificially suppressed our numbers.”
Bordering counties report many more cases. Fillmore County had 20 positive tests as the meeting convened, while Winona County totaled 85 (and 15 deaths).
In Iowa, Allamakee County reported 120 cases, and Winneshiek County 24. La Crosse County, Wisconsin had 76 positive tests, up from 69 the previous day.
“I think it’s important to note that COVID-19 is not gone, and it’s also not isolated to specific, small populations...” Pugleasa said. Increased testing as well as the easing of restrictions could be contributing factors to higher numbers, he noted.
When asked where in Houston County the positive cases have shown up, the director stated he must follow Minnesota Department of Public Health directives to keep that data private. However, police and other first responders are being given specific information from the Department of Public Safety.
“I anticipate that we will continue to see an increase in numbers in Houston County...” Pugleasa reported. “It is across our entire county. It is in multiple communities. It is spreading within the community. There is not a reduced risk of COVID-19 that I am aware of. And at this point, we can say it’s not in long-term care facilities ... the distribution of ages is not disproportionate to that elderly population. It’s disproportionate to young and middle aged individuals...
“If that younger population includes a higher distribution of people having it, but there’s a higher distribution of people at an older age who have far more negative outcomes, somehow there’s a connection between the high number who have it, and a lower number of people who have it but have far worse outcomes.”
Commissioner Jack Miller said, “We’re still at risk. It’s prevalent. I just think that our county courthouse and other facilities should really adhere to masks and distancing ... if it hits our county workforce, then we’ve got a real issue.”
County Administrator Jeff Babinski reported access to county offices remains by appointment only. Hand sanitizing stations are provided and the use of masks by visitors is “strongly encouraged.”
To that end, the board approved the hire of Nikki Konkel as a 67-day temporary employee effective June 10. Konkel will assist visitors bound for the license center, Auditor’s Office and Treasurer’s Office.
Permits, memorandums approved
The board approved an interim use permit that will allow Mathy Construction to set up a temporary bituminous plant at the Abnet Quarry in northeastern Houston County.
Conditional Use Permits were issued to George and Sue Kittleson to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district in Sheldon Township, to Joe Macejik to build a cabin in an agricultural district in Houston Township and for Mark Frickson to operate a custom meat processing plant in an ag district in Money Creek Township.
The latter permit is the first of several that will be needed for the business, commissioners noted.
State of Minnesota and Federal authorities will also need to issue documents allowing the meat processing facility to set up shop.
The endeavor is currently called “Big Valley Meats” and is seeking permitting to process - at full capacity - 20 to 30 animals per week.
Commissioners approved memorandums of understanding with Law Enforcement Labor Service units 60, 237, and 415. Those employees were excluded from certain provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on May 5.
The memos will put unit members “at par” for up to “80 hours of sick leave so they are not treated differently (than other county employees),” personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick Kruger reported. The pandemic-related sick leave only kicks in under a “very narrow set of circumstances,” the director added.
The board also voted to seek an advance of up to $1,914,233 in 2021 County State Aid funds to mill/resurface County Road 25 this year.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said, “It’s a good time to utilize this,” as the current price to do the job is favorable, and the funds can be borrowed without any interest charges. “This will also help to balance out our work load,” the engineer stated.
Commissioners approved a packet of 30 tax abatements. Most of those will correct keying errors that would have affected exclusions which property owners qualified for.
Briefly
Commissioners accepted a $17,000 State of Minnesota grant (including pass-through Federal dollars) to go towards an upgraded “next generation E911 geographic system.”
The grant agreement is between the State of Minnesota and the Southeast Minnesota Emergencies Communications Board, representing eight counties.
Another grant was accepted to go towards the purchase of 13 electronic roster devices, (also known as poll pads) for elections. The board had previously approved the application, which will provide $12,616 towards the devices, with a local match of $4,205.
The board also voted to hire Brothers Up North LLC to complete Japanese hops control/eradication efforts along the Root River corridor.
That project began last year and Houston County will not need to contribute any 2020 dollars for the work, which was supported by State of Minnesota grant funds.
