Submitted
With great sadness, the Houston County Fair Board is announcing the 2020 Houston County Fair is now CANCELLED.
This is not something that we WANT to do, but we MUST do for the community. By no means was this an easy decision to make.
The fair board has had many conversations and investigated various options to cover current restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public Health also directed us to some links to help to understand our current impact during this pandemic.
With many unknown factors at this time, we feel it is apparent that our 2020 fair would not be feasible to meet the requirements to keep our community safe during the consistent changes of regulations.
The safety of the entire community, and surrounding communities, is our top priority. This includes our exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, and, of course the fair goers.
With all the current uncertainties, we want to do our part in flattening the curve. Although we have cancelled for this year, we are planning for an outstanding fair for next year. Mark your calendars now for August 18-21, 2021.
Grounds improvements and maintenance will continue throughout the summer, including the construction of the new livestock building.
The fair board will also continue to work with 4-H and their programing to give the youth the best experience possible.
Currently, 4-H is making plans to continue with some sort of shows for the youth. Follow the Houston County 4-H (Minnesota) Facebook page for more information on their events.
We would like to thank the community, volunteers, exhibitors, venders, and loyal fair goers for all the continued support and understanding during these difficult times.
This was not a light decision to make at this time and we, as a fair board, are devastated to have to cancel. We promise to see you next year, and together we will make memories at the 2021 Houston County Fair.
Thank you!
Houston County Fair Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.