By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got another report on the local COVID-19 situation from their public health department on Tuesday, May 12. The briefing was once again provided by Public Health and Human Services Director John Pugleasa.
“Probably the biggest thing we’re hearing from constituents here in Houston County is concern that we are not providing information on negative testing,” the director said. “If you go to the State of Wisconsin (public health webpage), each county has a listing of how many positive cases they have, how many tests that they’ve done, and how many negatives they have had ... That information is not available at a county level in the State of Minnesota...”
“If somebody is tested, say I’m tested today and I tested negative ... that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be tested positive at a later date, depending on who I come in contact with and what-have-you. I think people are grabbing at things that will give them some degree of security, that living in a more rural area, living in a place where there appears to be less cases, is some degree of protection from places that are well-reported to be hot spots or breakout places.
“What I would say to that is, we can look to New York and say it’s a very densely populated area, and that may have contributed to some of the challenges that they face, but then you look over to Nobles County (Minnesota), which is a county roughly our size, that has the second-largest number of cases in the state. Over 1,200 cases, related to people who are in close proximity in an essential service business that never shut down.”
Houston County (with just two lab-confirmed cases as of May 12) has no large meat packing operations like Nobles County, but “to suggest that we’re somehow immune, I think that’s dangerous,” Pugleasa noted. “So that is some of what we’ve been trying to get out there and talk about...
“The state case rate is doubling every nine days, which is more than previously anticipated. These numbers reflect the majority of testing being done on more vulnerable and high-risk populations, so it’s expected that the numbers will be high based on that sampling.
“They’re focusing tests on high-risk areas, with people who are in long-term care facilities, people who are working in front-line health care types of positions, and then some deep-end testing in places where they’re having large outbreaks.
Testing is not currently being done in Houston County because primary care facilities which serve it’s population are located beyond county borders, Pugleasa reported.
But Houston County Public Health and Human Services is currently engaged in providing technical training for some staff at long-term care facilities to be able to fit-test N95 mask respirators, he added.
And with more healthcare capacity now in place to treat pandemic patients, a careful re-opening of certain Minnesota operations will soon be underway, Pugleasa reported.
“We are working diligently within Public Health and Human Services on putting together guidance for staff to begin turning the dial internally as well as far as ... how do we begin to bring people back to the workplace?
“I tend to be a form follows function kind of guy, so just because they lift the peacetime emergency, that isn’t necessarily a compelling reason to bring everybody back. We want to be careful about that. We want to protect the health of our staff as well as the health of those we’re here to serve. So that’s going to be a very thoughtful and phased approach over a period of time.”
On a related note, the board later agreed to send a letter to State of Minnesota officials requesting that Department of Human Services “waivers and procedure modifications past the peacetime emergency period” be extended “until a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 has been established.”
Finally, several commissioners voiced concerns over an apparent lack of face mask use by many persons in public areas (such as shopping) in Houston County.
Other news
Commissioners also approved three conditional use permit applications, two of which happened to be for the same type of business operations – pet crematoriums in an Ag District.
Applicants Sarah Sander (Brownsville Township) and Pamela Bauer (Winnebago Township) applied for the business CUPs, which were granted with essentially the same conditions. The third CUP was for Greg Larson to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an ag district located in Houston Township.
Five Houston County precincts (Brownsville City, Brownsville Township, Caledonia Township, Mound Prairie Township, and Spring Grove Township) have applied for mail-in voting this fall, auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus reported.
Notices will be sent to all registered voters in the affected areas. Ballots can be brought to the county, or mailed in a secrecy envelope. Voters not yet registered may do so online, and get a ballot.
The board also hired Kurt Zehnder, Nathan Klinski, Seth Louks, Kaylee Inglett, Doug Inglett and Brett Levin as 67-day temporary employees for “water patrol and road patrol augmentation.”
