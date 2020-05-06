By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got a report on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic from its public health department on Tuesday, April 28. The briefing lasted nearly an hour, and was led by Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa.
“We want to let you know some of the things that you don’t see that are going on at a local level...” he stated. “We have some core values that we want to abide by in our response to this or any other emergency within Houston County.”
At the time of the meeting, there was still only one lab-confirmed case of the virus in Houston County, Pugleasa said. That was reported on April 4. However, “The counties around us, with the exception of Vernon County, Wisconsin, all have significantly more lab-confirmed cases.
“That one lab-confirmed case is not a good indication of what our risk is or what’s going on with this virus in Houston County,” the director noted. “And it certainly isn’t a good indication of the magnitude of what’s going on in our response to this. This has been a massive thing, and in my career I would say that I struggle to find something that is comparable...
“If you look at the fact that there has been only one confirmed case, you may think it hasn’t been that big a deal in Houston County, and that just isn’t the case at all. Right now, the Minnesota Department of Health has been estimating that confirmed cases represent in the neighborhood of one percent of the true number of cases in a given county. For us that means that we’re probably in the neighborhood of 100 cases, if not more.”
The single reported Houston County case has since recovered.
Another challenge is the lack of a hospital in Houston County, Pugleasa added. That means that “Virtually everyone who has been tested is having that done outside of the state.” Data (COVID-19 test reporting) from Wisconsin and Iowa differ in some ways from Minnesota, he reported, so it’s difficult to make exact comparisons.
“Up until now, testing has been very scarce,” Pugleasa said. “That’s one of the things that I really try to stress. Our one confirmed case is not a good indication of risk. It is a good indication of access to testing. Much of the testing resources in the State of Minnesota have been focused on either people who are very ill in the hospital, or long-term care facilities.”
Significant increases in testing are planned for Minnesota, the director stated. “As that is ramping up, we’re going to see more positive cases, presumably ... I anticipate that we will see more cases, both in Houston County, and across the state.” Contact tracing on a local level may involve Houston County Public Health staff.
After the briefing, commissioners debated a motion to exclude certain Sheriff’s Department employees from the provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
At issue is portions of the act that require “certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified persons related to COVID-19,” according to information posted by governmental sources.
That could potentially give employees up to 12 weeks of time off, county staff reported. The motion failed by a 3-2 vote, with several commissioners asking for additional information on the topic before taking action.
Roadwork bids
Members voted to accept the lone bid which the county received for this year’s County Road 6 paving project.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said the section of highway is “just under seven miles in length,” reaching from La Crescent to the Winona County line. The work is a federal project, he added.
Mathy Construction offered to do the work for $2,416,084, which is 10.27% under the engineering estimate.
Shoulders are currently gravel, but a little over half of the project (near La Crescent) will feature four foot paved shoulders for bike traffic, Pogodzinski said. The rest of the roadway will have two foot paved shoulders.
Annual bridge maintenance work was also approved for four spans, totaling $70,871. Those include bridges on CSAH 3, CSAH 5, and two spans on CSAH 25.
Briefly
The board accepted the resignation of DOT sign specialist Robert Ott with thanks for his service, and approved a competitive search for a replacement.
Commissioners also met with representatives from SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating). The topic was a new three-year contract set to begin in 2021.
SELCO executive director Krista Ross was joined by several local library directors, proposing 3% increases for each year of the new contract.
In 2020, Houston County provided $163,477 in support for the libraries. There was no vote on the matter, but if approved as-is, the contract would gradually increase that amount to $178,635 in 2023.
It was the first meeting for recently elected District Five Commissioner Greg Myhre. The board plans to discuss some changes to committee assignments to give their newest member his share of those responsibilities at a May 5 “work group” session.
Those meetings allow added discourse on a variety of topics, but do not include voting. The next full board meeting (where committee assignments can actually be ratified) is scheduled for May 12.
