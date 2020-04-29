By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Spring Grove City Council had to tackle an arduous task at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21 over Zoom, a video conferencing app.
The council addressed how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting all public places, utilities and upcoming events. In essence, the council will follow recommendations from Gov. Tim Walz’s office.
First up was the annual Syttende Mai celebration, slated for May 15-17, but moved to Aug. 7-9, 2020. Council member Chad Rohland said the committee was trying to hold it, as most other places were cancelling their events.
“We’re far enough out to give us a fighting chance,” he said.
He added headliners for the Musikk Fest concert were aware the August date could be movable. The Running with My Gnomies event has been moved to a virtual marathon where participants would receive a race shirt and a medal. Participants were encouraged to run on their own time at their preferred distance and location.
Syttende Mai Royalty hoped to be able to hold virtual candidate interviews or one at a time, but would not hold the usual tea event. The committee hoped to hold coronation during a Music in the Park night, if that were allowed to happen.
Concerning the Swim Center, the opening date is scheduled for June 5. After a lengthy discussion, the council agreed to have Public Utilities Director Paul Morken do regular maintenance to get the pool ready, but wait to open until the city receives guidance from the League of Minnesota Cities.
The council discussed having swim lessons and water aerobics go on this summer, but having open swim was questionable.
“If we make a plan, everything has an asterisk that says ‘subject to change,’” Mayor Sarah Schroeder said. They did not make an official decision regarding the opening.
The city will not accept any more overnight parking reservations until the governor said campgrounds can be open.
Technically, the overnight parking area below Trollskogen Park does not qualify as a campground, but the council agreed not to take anymore reservations until May 3 or until more information is released from the governor.
The council also discussed the summer recreation program. Most cities are putting their programs on hold or pushing back the starting dates.
Council member Scott Solberg suggested virtual Zoom meetings where kids could do activities like crafts together, but in their own homes. Funds normally used for transportation could be repurposed to purchase supplies. Again, no official decision was made.
The council did pass a motion that will leave city parks open for walking and enjoying nature, but use of playground equipment is not allowed. The order will stay in effect as long as social distancing is in effect.
Public restrooms also remain closed until further notice. If the farmers market does go on, they will be responsible for providing their own bathrooms and hand sanitizing stations. Solberg added if something changes, the city would be more than happy to open the bathrooms.
Finally, the council agreed to waive late fees for the month of May on all utility bills. The fees were also waived for April.
Audit
The council heard from Layne Kockelman from Abdo, Eick and Myers on the 2019 audit. Overall, the city was found to be in compliance and received a few small recommendations.
Kockelman said the city could reduce transfers from the general fund to specific funds by allowing the funds to bypass into the specified fund, which would improve the budgeting process.
He also recommended establishing a review process to ensure the accounting software and certified budget agreed with each other.
Overall, the audit was good and the city’s finances were shown to be healthy. Water, sewer and electrical funds all had positive cash flows and balances.
Kockelman encouraged the city to “always look at the cost of living adjustment for utility rates” when looking at rates. Additionally, Financial Advisor Mike Bubany said the city should increase their rates by half a point to a point every year in order to avoid drastic rate changes.
The Corner Store fund showed consistent operations and a positive cash flow. A total of $39,000 had been transferred out of that account into other city accounts, which helped purchase new tools for the fire department and helped the baseball field renovation in 2017 and 2018. No funds had been transferred out in 2019.
Compared to other cities of the same size, Spring Grove was right in line with its peers. Compared next to cities in Houston County, Spring Grove was above average in tax rate, taxes per capita and current expenditures per capita. The council was pleased with the report.
New water tower
The council approved a motion that allowed the purchase of a $1,033,000 General Obligation Water Revenue Note, Series 2020A,at a fixed interest rate of 2.05% for the duration of the note through the Minnesota Rural Water Association. The expected total cost is $1,033,000.
The council tabled a decision on the design of the water tower.
Other news
The council approved the removal of several walnut trees in Trollskogen Park that were causing a nuisance over the brick pathway. Solberg said it was covered in walnuts, prompting a safety issue. Rick Landsom said the city would get a 70/30 split on the sale of the removed trees.
Additionally, about 60 walnut trees were identified as dying or “soon to be dying.” However, Solberg asked the council to hold off on taking those trees down, as the parks committee would like a comprehensive tree analysis of Spring Grove.
In other business, the council approved purchasing a 560-gallon diesel fuel tank along with bunker and pump installation for $2,650. The current tank used by the citywill be removed at the end of May.
The council also gave the go-ahead to chip and seal the Fest Building parking lot for about $16,000, which was included in the budget.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be May 19, at 6 p.m. To be included in virtual meetings, contact City Hall at 507-498-5221.
