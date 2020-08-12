By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It takes a village to raise a child and in this year’s case, it takes a host of community members to do their part in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases down in Houston County so kids can attend school in person.
That was the key take-away from Monday night’s (Aug. 3) special school board meeting in Caledonia, in addition to revealing a draft of the district’s COVID-19 plan.
“It will be critical for all Houston County schools that all residents of the county do their part to reduce transmission as much as possible,” Superintendent Craig Ihrke said. “The big thing we want people to know is that the community expectations is going to be high ... hand washing, wearing masks in public, utilizing social distancing.”
The main formula in determining which scenario the school will stay in or move to was also revealed at the meeting. The formula stems from the governor’s office and is based on a 14-day county level case rate.
The total number of cases for the last 14 days are divided by the county’s population, which then equals the 14-day county level case rate per 10,000. On a scale, the number of cases relates to the learning model students will use.
On Monday night, Ihrke gave the example with Houston County’s six new cases in the past two weeks. Six cases divided by the county population of 18,770/10,000 (divide 18,770 by 10,000) equals 3.2 (rounding up). Thus, on the scale under the 0-9 category, students will be in the in-person model.
Although that could change by the first day of school on Aug. 24, if the case rate increases. School board member Dr. Dan Small stressed the importance of adults in the community wearing masks and following socially distancing guidelines.
“We stress to the community to follow state guidelines. If we have COVID in the community, it’s going to be in school,” he said. “It we want to keep our students in school, we have to behave. The school is going to do a great job of keeping it cleaned and kids apart, but we can’t keep it out of the school if the community doesn’t do its part.”
At the meeting, the board approved all three plans for in-person learning, hybird learning and distance learning with the caveat that board members be given a heads up when the models will change. In addition to that, the district will have five days to implement the new model.
They also approved starting the school year in-person based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education provided on July 30. The caveat to that motion was if the case rate increased by 16 cases in two weeks, it would tip the district into hybrid learning, after the board approves that model before the start of the year.
Like other school districts, the plan presented to board members, staff and parents in attendance at the meeting was a draft of a working document that will be updated as changes occur.
For in-person learning, the district’s goal is to create as much space as feasible between students and teachers, but the district will not be held to strictly enforcing six feet of distance between individuals.
During this model, parents and guardians will be asked to go through the Minnesota Department of Health screening tool, which reiterates the symptoms of COVID-19. The plan stresses it’s critical for parents and guardians to diligently check their children for symptoms in order for the district to have the best chance of keeping students on site for in-person and hybrid learning.
Barriers have been installed on certain administrative desks, while drinking fountaions will be limited to water bottle filling only. What’s more, the district recently updated air filters in the ventilation system and plan to have the dampers open to bring in as much fresh air as possible, Ihrke said.
The cafeteria will remain closed at this time. Breakfast and lunch will be pre-packaged by food service and served in the classrooms. Lunch could be eaten outside if weather permits.
If a COVID case is suspected or confirmed, students will vacate the area and the windows will left open to ventilate the area. Room 154 in the high school building and room 178 in the elementary will be used for isolation if a COVID case is suspected and parents or guardians will be notified to pick up the student. Isolated students will be under supervision of a staff member.
As for cleaning, common areas and bathrooms will be cleaned three times a day; the main office, district office and teachers’ lounge will be cleaned twice a day; and classrooms will be cleaned once a day.
Concerning transportation, buses and district vehicles will be cleaned after every trip. Buses are allowed to have 50% capacity when students are wearing face coverings. Siblings may sit in the same seat and students will distance when possible to do so.
To see the plan in its entirety, visit the district’s website at www.cps.k12.mn.us.
Board chair Kelley McGraw added, “If we don’t model good behavior and mask up, we’re probably not going to have kids in school nor activities in school. It’s on us.”
