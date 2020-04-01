By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If you strolled around Main Street over the weekend, you might have noticed Caledonia’s sidewalks a little more colorful than usual.
The gray concrete squares provided the perfect canvas for a favorite springtime activity: sidewalk chalking.
Started as the Caledonia Chalk Challenge by The Wired Rooster on social media, the local coffee shop asked people to go downtown, pick a square or two and chalk it up.
Squares were filled with drawings of spring and hopeful messages.
Kristina Hauser and her kids, Ezra and Marley were out chalking. They drew “Relax” in large letters near the stoplights for all traffic to see.
“It’s a good way to get fresh air and remind people to relax,” Hauser said.
Amanda Ninneman of The Wired Rooster said at least 35-40 people drew or wrote something on the sidewalks. The effort was a good way to remedy a heartbreaking situation.
“Our goal for the coffee shop has always been to serve as a community space for Caledonia,” she said. “Having to temporarily close our doors was heartbreaking in a lot of different ways, especially since we could no longer be that physical community space for people right now.”
With the challenge, the coffee shop hoped to encourage community connections. It encouraged people to get outside, be creative and contribute to a group effort in a safe way, she added. Ninneman and her husband are also thinking of more ways to maintain that community connection.
“People seemed to enjoy it, both as participants, and as spectators going on walks and looking at the chalk art,” she said.
Though Minnesotans are asked to limit travel outside their homes right now, they are still able to go outside and “shake out the stir-crazies and shake off the isolation.”
Ninneman said even though people have to separate themselves, “we are all still here, living in the same town, side by side, experiencing the same things.”
As for the business side of things, Wired Rooster coffee was available at the Caledonia Bakery until last week. Owner Suzanne Roesler offered to let the shop set up in the corner and since then, pots of coffee and coffee beans paired nicely with morning bakery treats.
As a bonus, the temporary pop-up shop in the bakery was a fundraiser for the Houston County Food Shelf and had raised $211.
Meanwhile, Rooster employees were able to receive unemployment, while others who worked less than 10 hours a week and high schoolers had other jobs to rely on as a primary source of income.
Though the shop is empty without customers enjoying a cup of coffee, it did give the Ninnemans a chance to re-varnish the floors and fix a few pieces of equipment, with more to do in coming weeks.
Elsie’s take-out window
The dining room and bar area may be devoid of customers enjoying a conversation over a meal or drink, but the kitchen is keeping busy.
Elsie Babler of Elsie’s Bar and Grill said business isn’t what it was before Gov. Walz closed the dine-in portions of restaurants on March 18, but the community has definitely supported the local eatery.
“The community has definitely been there for us and supporting us, so we can’t say enough about the people in this community,” Babler said. “They’re trying to help us stay alive.”
People wanting a meal from Elsie’s call in, place their order, and then go to the pick-up window, pay up and take it to go.
Though hours have been changed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the menu is cut back just a bit, there’s still bills to pay and that’s not going to come by not being open, she added.
“We will do what it takes to stay afloat,” Babler said. “The community has been very supportive and helping us make it work.”
If you’re missing the pizza, there’s an option for that, too. Elsie’s is offering frozen pizzas that people can take and bake at home.
As for Senior Dining, the restaurant has also devised a solution. If the diners can’t come to Elsie’s, Elsie’s will come to them.
The meals are prepared in the kitchen, boxed up and delivered. This is different from Meals on Wheels whereas that is a different list of guests.
Babler added they are trying to keep employees who don’t qualify for unemployment in the mix of working. The lunch hour has remained busy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., she said. To place a take-out order, call 507-725-3313.
