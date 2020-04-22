By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Fire engine sirens sounded out over Houston last week, but the department was not responding to a fire; they were responding to birthday shoutouts.
Since Governor Walz’s stay-at-home order has prevented kids from celebrating their birthdays with friends and extended family, many communities have found ways to get creative with celebrations, while also social distancing.
Assistant Chief Brandon Olson said the department was contacted about the idea before they officially went ahead with the birthday shoutouts. They also noticed Rushford’s fire department doing something similar.
Olson made a post on Houston Fire Department’s Facebook page announcing the idea. The post reached about 7,000 people and within days, the department received several requests to drive by the birthday boy or girl’s house and sound their sirens.
The department has already given three birthday shoutouts to kids in Houston. They had three more planned last weekend.
“Kids enjoy seeing the fire trucks,” he said. “Families enjoy it too.”
There’s also a sign on the truck for families to take pictures but firefighters will remain in the truck to maintain the social distance rule.
Not only is it a fun way to help someone celebrate a birthday, it also allows the public to see the trucks for good things, not just bad things like fires, Olson added.
What’s more is the chance to run the trucks, since the department isn’t allowed to have in-person training right now. In addition to getting the trucks out for the birthday shoutouts, Olson said the department is considering training videos to count for their hours of training.
As of now, Olson and the crew of 25 firefighters plan to take requests for birthday shoutouts as long as the stay-at-home order lasts. Additionally, they might be joined by the Houston Police Department, Houston Ambulance and Houston County Sheriff’s Office for the events.
To request a birthday shoutout, contact the department on Facebook or contact Olson at 507-429-4689. A 48-hour notice is required to get a small crew set up. Birthday shoutouts apply to Houston’s coverage area and emergency calls will take precedence.
