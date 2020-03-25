Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota warns consumers to be on high alert during the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic, echoing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s public remarks Friday. As with any crisis, scam artists look for ways to take advantage of individuals. Consumers can turn to organizations like BBB and the state attorney general’s office for reliable information, resources and tips.
As the spread of the disease evolves, the public is encouraged to visit BBB’s unique Scam Tracker collecting consumer reports on illegal schemes or fraud. Recent submissions include scam websites claiming to sell face masks online and scammers offering fake cures or phony prevention measures. Scammers impersonating government entities like the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization have also been reported.
“It’s disgusting even to think about scam artists taking advantage of a moment like this,” said Attorney General Ellison at a joint press conference Friday with Governor Tim Walz and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. Walz declared a state of emergency in Minnesota.
Ellison said his office has received quite a few calls about deceptive solicitations for donations for victims, bogus COVID-19 vaccines and price gouging on essential items like food and health care products.
How to spot a COVID-19 scam:
Do your research: Compelled to contribute to a charity? Read this first.
Compare pricing: Anyone who suspects price gouging during a declared state of emergency should report it to BBB by filing a complaint or to BBB Ad Truth.
Be wary of “miracle” product claims: Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.
For more COVID-19 information, visit BBB.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.