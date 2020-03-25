As our country comes together to make decisions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, AcenTek understands that your connection to the internet is more important than ever.
With the state-recommended school closings in mind, AcenTek announced Wednesday, March 18, that they will offer free broadband and WiFi internet access until June 1, 2020, to students and teachers who do not currently have internet service with the company.
Installation fees will also be waived for the new customers living within the service area. Students (K-12/college) and teachers facing the effects of the shutdown, will now have access to free internet to learn, work and communicate remotely. Contact the office at 888-404-4940 or visit AcenTek.net to learn more.
AcenTek provides Internet, Voice and Video services to over 18,200 customers in Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan. AcenTek has offices located in Houston, MN, Allendale, MI and Mesick, MI.
