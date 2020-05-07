Houston County Public Health & Human Services was notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of the 2nd lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 in Houston County.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services is working with MDH and health care partners to identify and contact all of those who may have come in contact with the infected patient. These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services stresses the importance of continuing to:
Stay home and stay away from others if you are sick
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue
Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water
Avoid touching your face throughout the day
Maintain social distancing of 6 feet
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.
Governor Walz extended Minnesota’s Stay at Home Order until May 18th, 2020. This is for the health and safety of everyone. The goal is to help slow the spread of infectious disease and place less demand on the healthcare sector.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s website at www.health.state.mn.us. MDH has set up a public hotline that is open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The hotline number is 1-800-657-3903.
You can find the most recent case counts for Houston County on the MDH website listed above or on our Houston County Public Health Facebook page.
