The Minnesota Senate on Monday passed emergency funding to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Minnesota.
“The Senate took very quick action on an urgent situation,” said Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “The passage of this bill puts precautionary measures in place in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. The state now has its first cases of the virus, and we want to make sure we are able to promptly treat those and any future cases, as well contain the disease before it spreads further. I am glad we were able to work in a bipartisan manner to get this funding done quickly, so we can hopefully prevent this disease from becoming a crisis. And if all of the funds are not used or the state gets reimbursements from the federal government, the funds will revert back to the general fund.”
Senate File 3813 appropriates $20.899 million to the Public Health Response Emergency Account. In the event the funds go unused or are reimbursed by the federal government, the money will automatically transfer back to the general fund. The emergency funds will allow the Minnesota Department of Health, in collaboration with state and federal officials, to support disease investigation, monitor potential cluster outbreaks, provide information to the public, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis. Top legislators, the administration, and public health officials remain in frequent contact.
There are only two confirmed infections in Minnesota. While no large-scale travel bans are in place, officials have announced temporary flight restrictions at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. State and local officials are also working with state epidemiological officials on contingency plans that could be implemented if the needed arises.
The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (also known as COVID-19) is a respiratory disease that was first detected in China at the end of last year but has spread to almost 70 locations across the globe, including the United States. While most people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms similar to the flu, like coughing, sneezing, and a fever. Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems or chronic medical conditions are at risk of worse outcomes, including death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.