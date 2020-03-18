Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is conducting a process to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing from patients with symptoms. Transmission of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide and other Mayo Clinic sites have successfully used the drive-through approach.
As a first step, patients must call their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic.
“The drive-through test is only for those who have been approved by our offices at this time. Patients can help us manage this process by only coming to the drive-through testing site if they have been told they meet the criteria for testing,” says Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., Family Medicine chair, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Providing this dedicated testing location away from other clinical spaces will help limit possible exposures to staff, patients and visitors in other patient care areas.”
Patients experiencing symptoms should take the following steps:
· Call their primary care clinic/provider for a phone screening.
· If they meet the criteria for testing, patients will be directed to the drive-through location.
· At the drive-through location Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions.
· The specimens will then be sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis, with results expected in 24 to 48 hours.
· Patients will be advised of next steps.
Mayo Clinic Health System wants patients to know first and foremost that it’s safe to be seen at our facilities. We continue to coordinate with local and regional partners to take the necessary precautions for the safety of patients, staff and community.
