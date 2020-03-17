The City of Caledonia reports that “Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, Caledonia City Hall, Public Library, and Police Department and the City Auditorium will all be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
"This closure is expected to last at least two weeks but may change based on the status of coronavirus in our area. City staff will be available to assist citizens by phone at (507) 725-3450 and by email. If you need non-emergency assistance from the Caledonia Police Department, please call (507) 725-3889.
"Utility bill payments can be placed in the payment box outside City Hall. Utility bills can also be paid online through Payment Service Network, which can be accessed through the Caledonia City web page. Utility bill payments can also be made by calling City Hall at (507) 725-3450. If a utility bill is paid by calling City Hall, the City will waive any surcharges for using a debit card or credit card. This waiver does not apply to payments made through Payment Systems Network."
“The decision to close City Hall, the Library, and the Ambulance Department/Police Department building to the public starting tomorrow was made in consultation with Mayor Schroeder, Vice Mayor/Auxiliary Mayor Fisch, and Library Director Stephanie Eggert,” city clerk-administrator Adam Swann reported. “We also consulted with other cities in Houston County and Minnesota. All city employees are still expected to work their normal schedules during this time—unless of course they are sick. The City will continue to provide important public services like police, ambulance, fire, utilities, and street maintenance.
“This isn’t a decision we make lightly, but we value the safety and well-being of all City employees and residents. Federal and state officials as well as public health experts have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow and hopefully stop the spread of infectious diseases like the coronavirus (COVID-19). We will all have to work together to reduce the public health risk."
Houston County:
"County operations continue and offices remain open during normal business hours at this time. Where possible, we encourage staff and citizens to conduct business via phone or e-mail. We are implementing various ‘social distancing’ measures for in-office contacts with staff and citizens to balance providing continued services with health concern for everyone," was the latest update from the county.
This is an evolving situation. We will continue to update our readers as new information is received.
