On March 10, Houston County Public Health & Human Services director John Pugleasa briefed county commissioners on the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There is lots and lots of information about COVID-19 out there” Pugleasa said. “We all, as citizens in our country are just inundated with it right now, and so it begs the question: What is local public health’s response? What is a reasonable response?
“We’ve wrestled with it in the last couple of weeks ... COVID-19 is the specific strain (of coronavirus) that we’re dealing with right now. From what we know today, COVID-19 is a blue light virus. It has many of the same kinds of symptoms - upper respiratory, fever, flu-like symptoms - similar to the seasonal flu...
“As far as our county’s response, we’ve kind of taken a strategy of making sure that the information that we’re putting out there is scientifically vetted and factual. Another real advantage we have in Minnesota is the Minnesota Department of Health. It’s seen as one of the best in the nation. They really are an exceptional source of information, and so, what we have done from a strategic perspective in our local public health agency is, we relied on MDH for all of the data that we are presenting...”
The Houston County website now features a banner that leads to information on the disease, Pugleasa noted.
Minnesota had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 10, but the county will not attempt to keep up with those numbers, since “We anticipate that they are going to change frequently,” the director added.
“But the general information about what COVID-19 is, and the basic prevention methods that are commonly talked about, washing your hands, covering your coughs, stay home if you’re sick, be aware of people who may have immune compromise or underlying health issues. They would be more susceptible to this strain of the virus...
“We want to continue to have a flow of information with the public, with the local press... we are also staying in close contact with La Crosse, County, and although we are in contact with other counties in our region, La Crosse is somewhat unique in that it’s also connected to another state health agency. That gives us access to see what the State of Wisconsin’s public health is doing...
“There is ever-changing information out there, and there is definitely misinformation. Information is being used for a variety of purposes, both good and maybe not-so-good. So our stance is not to have opinions, it’s to be able to have good, scientifically-vetted factual information out there for citizens to be able to access...
“We’ve already had contact from people who operate group homes. Is the county responsible for closing group homes, closing businesses? We’ve had contact with a school district as to whether the county is responsible for determining if the school district should close.
“To be clear, there is no statutory authority, no ordinance or anything in Houston County that gives Houston County Public Health or Houston County the authority to close any of those organizations. They will have to make decisions based on the facts as they see them ... We will refer them to information sources.
“We also have a rule as it relates to staying in contact with the Department of Health and relying on their guidance, not just looking to them for information. They will work with local counties to give us guidance if there’s things that change.”
Houston County Public Health currently has no plans to stock and administer COVID-19 test kits, the director reported. “The State of Minnesota’s health lab does have test kits, and I would anticipate that health care providers will soon have test kits,” he stated.
For current information on the disease in Minnesota, go to: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
Briefly
Overall, the March 10 agenda was light.
Jennifer Burrichter was hired as a probationary technical clerk (.75 FTE), effective March 16. Alexie Krause was hired as a probationary social worker, with a start date of March 23. Both postings were conditioned on the successful completion of background checks.
Commissioner Teresa Walter was re-appointed to the Solid Waste Policy Board.
A yearly grant contract for children’s mental health respite care services was approved by the board, as was an annual service agreement with Ability Building Center, Inc. (ABC Woodland).
Both will allow existing programs to essentially continue unchanged. For those unfamiliar with ABC, the second agreement provides community based supported employment, center based supported employment, and transportation for eligible clients.
With one commissioner (Bob Burns) absent, and the District Five seat awaiting a special election in April, only three members were on hand. Therefore, the board decided by consensus to table discussions on a potential request for proposal (RFP).
If approved, that document could give consulting firms an opportunity to assist commissioners with an ongoing update of the the Houston County Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
