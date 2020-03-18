Caledonia, MN (55921)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Snow or sleet may mix in. High 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.