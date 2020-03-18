Houston County Courthouse is encouraging the public to stay home during the coronavirus and if individuals had court scheduled, they need to call before they come to the building.

The numbers to call are 507-725-5806 or 507-725-5828, which will determine if your case will be heard. 

Judge Carmaine Sturino said it’s for the safety of the staff, public and inmates. She added some cases have been taken off and have not been re-scheduled. 

Things may change depending on the governor’s orders, but for now, the courthouse encourages people to stay home.

Load comments