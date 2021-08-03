By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Wilmington Lutheran Church will have its annual worship service and picnic at the Old Wilmington Cemetery on Sunday, August 8. The cemetery is located at 15370 County Road 27, rural Spring Grove, about three miles south of the brick church.
Come flock with the congregation beginning with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Steven Meyer will officiate and his hand puppet, Quivers, will participate. Please bring lawn chairs for seating.
Following worship, join us for a potluck picnic. Meat, buns, potato salad, and beverages will be provided. Please bring a dish to share and your own tableware. There will also be a celebration of August birthdays, with ice cream treats provided by Don Ingvalson and Lorilynn Dehning.
If case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the current brick church.
History of the cemetery
The Old Wilmington Cemetery is the site of the first Wilmington Church, which was organized by Norwegian immigrants. The first building was erected in 1855 by the settlers, each contributing two or more logs. In 1868, a wood frame church was built.
In 1908, Wilmington, Caledonia Immanuel and Jefferson formed a new parish and the brick Wilmington Church was built.
The small building located at the old cemetery houses the bell that hung in the original wood frame church.
Over the years, church membership has included up to six generations of families who came from the same area of Norway and settled in Wilmington. Various pioneers are buried in this cemetery.
Plan to join the congregation at this well-kept, peaceful country cemetery to partake in worship, sing praises to God, and enjoy food and fellowship with one another.
Everyone welcome!
