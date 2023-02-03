What makes an organization a great place to work? Workforce Development, Inc is again seeking to recognize the employers that show a commitment to being a Best Place to Work in Southeast Minnesota. We partner with Personnel Dynamics Consulting, a third-party company, to run our Best Places to Work competition.

They use empirical data to compare small, medium, and large companies across all sectors and industries. Organizations report on the different type of benefits they offer, how much they invest on training their team, the opportunity for staff advancement and more. We will recognize multiple winners in each category size at our Workforce Forum on Thursday, April 27.

