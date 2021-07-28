By: Kendra Waldenberger,
UMN Extension Ag Intern
The Dan and Cheryl Wiste family of Spring Grove has been named Houston County’s “2021 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
Wiste Farms is located in Spring Grove, MN, and is owned and operated by Dan and Cheryl Wiste. Their daughter, Amanda Rud, has been farming alongside her dad since her college graduation in 2009. Together, Dan and Amanda complete milking, calf chores, and fieldwork. BJ, Amanda’s husband, also helps with fieldwork in addition to his full-time job off the farm.
The farm was first purchased in 1947 by Dan’s grandparents. His parents then bought the farm and started buying more land in the surrounding area to increase the size of the farm. Dan and Cheryl took full ownership of the farm in 2006, and are responsible for making several improvements to the building sites.
Wiste Farms currently milks 50 dairy cows and raises all of their own replacement heifers. They also raise around 40 head of beef cattle and feed out all of their beef and dairy steers. In addition to their livestock production, they grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and oats.
When talking with the family Cheryl stated, “We have always enjoyed dairy farming and bringing up the kids on the farm, and now the grandchildren are coming up and they enjoy being on the farm. It’s a good learning experience for them. Dairy Farming is a good family-oriented lifestyle because we all come together and help out on the farm.”
The family is also very active in the community. Dan is the Blackhammer township supervisor and volunteers at the Houston County Fair. Cheryl has held several offices at the Faith Lutheran Church in Blackhammer, is active in Relay For Life, and the Garden Club. Amanda is a Houston County Holstein Club member, a Spring Grove elementary girl’s basketball coach, and a Houston County 4-H Dairy Judging coach. BJ assisted Amanda in coaching girl’s basketball, is the Waterloo Ridge Cemetery Board Council President, and is on the Church Council.
The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 5 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. Profiles of the 2021 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, https://z.umn.edu/farm-families-year.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Farmfest runs Aug. 3-5 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, Minn. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.
