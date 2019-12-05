By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The toe-tapping tune called “I love a parade” by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler may have debuted way back in the 1930’s, but the hometown enjoyment the song celebrates is as popular as ever. This year’s Winter Wonderland parade will wind through Caledonia on the evening of December 6, marking the start of the Christmas season for many Houston County residents.
“Each year the Founder’s Days Committee picks a Parade Marshall based on how they impact our community, usually someone who is retired,” Caledonia Founder’s Day president Helen Olson said. “This year we picked Mary Pieper. She is an outstanding citizen of Caledonia. Not only does her passion run deep for people with disabilities that she served at ABLE, but also for her willingness (to volunteer) for so many years and her commitment to the Lions Club...
“Mary has made a major impact with her countless volunteer hours in the community. She is an amazing supporter of all the benefits, organizations and clubs in Caledonia. If there is something happening in Caledonia Mary is there supporting it.”
Pieper said that she has always enjoyed the Winter Wonderland Parade. In fact, it’s her favorite event of the celebration. “How many little towns like Caledonia can pull off a parade?” she asked. “I’m not involved in that, but they do a great job. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season. And that’s a busy weekend in Caledonia. The parade, meeting Santa, having breakfast with Santa the next morning, doing crafts, enjoying the balloon rally...
“And the Lions have always been involved. It’s family and kids focused.”
A long-time member of the Caledonia Lions Club, Mary carries on cheerfully in spite of some serious health issues. “I said I can’t be outside, sitting on a float. She (Helen) said, ‘You’re in a new truck in the front seat.’ I said that sounds good.
“My passion lies with the Caledonia Lions and what we’re able to give back to the community. I’m president of the club, and I spend a lot of time selling tickets, and serving pancakes, hamburgers and brats. Anything we can do to raise some funds so we can give back to Caledonia...
“Everything that anybody gives the Lions, contribution-wise, goes directly back to the public. Our dues pay the overhead. I guess that’s why I’m really sold on the Lions. If you donate to a Lions project – worldwide - it all goes directly to it. So we give a lot to this community.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia is another of Mary’s favorite organizations.
“I’m on the church council, and a member of the ladies’ group called WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) and we have a little cart where people donate to the food shelf. We do meals on wheels, and I’m also involved in Care and Share.
“There’s another passion of mine that very few people know that I’m involved with. I have had to resign since I got sick, but for five years I’ve been a representative from southeast Minnesota on the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation. I was one of 48 trustees and my job was to help raise money and awareness to find a cure for diabetes.
“In nine years we’ve donated almost $1.5 million to the University of Minnesota for research. That has been my passion. Going to 51 Lions clubs to get them to support the Foundation. And they do.
“The Lions have one goal, and that’s to serve.”
For more on Mrs. Pieper’s community service, including some recent awards, see the November 6 issue of the Caledonia Argus.
Mary said she’s always been fond of the Christmas season. “We put our tree up right after Halloween this year because of my health, but I feel pretty good right now,” she noted. “Here come the holidays, and I love ‘em... I’d keep my tree up all year long if it wasn’t for having to dust it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.