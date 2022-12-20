The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin winter load increases on unrestricted highways in the central, metro, southeast and south zones at 12:01 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022. Winter load increases are already in effect in the north and north-central zones. Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map. Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances. Please check with local agencies (cities, counties and townships) prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10 percent weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

Load comments