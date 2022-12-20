The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin winter load increases on unrestricted highways in the central, metro, southeast and south zones at 12:01 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022. Winter load increases are already in effect in the north and north-central zones. Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map. Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances. Please check with local agencies (cities, counties and townships) prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10 percent weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.
MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000.
For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting, call: Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us
All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org. www.mndot.gov
